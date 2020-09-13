“There will have to be a lot of sideline adjustments,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger predicted. And some teams are going to cope better than others. “I like that we’re a veteran enough team that we can make those adjustments.”

For the first few games in most stadiums, there will be no fans in the stands, with the possibility of limited attendance later in the season. Expect plenty of demonstrations during the national anthem, with end zones spelling out “End racism” and “It takes all of us.” Don’t be surprised if President Trump weighs in, even though a Washington Post poll shows that the majority of Americans support athletes speaking out.

All times Eastern.

Time Time Game TV 1 1 Eagles at Washington Football Team Fox 1 1 Dolphins at Patriots CBS 1 1 Packers at Vikings Fox 1 1 Colts at Jaguars CBS 1 1 Bears at Lions Fox 1 1 Raiders at Panthers CBS 1 1 Jets at Bills CBS 1 1 Browns at Ravens CBS 1 1 Seahawks at Falcons Fox 4:05 4:05 Chargers at Bengals CBS 4:25 4:25 Cardinals at 49ers Fox 4:25 4:25 Buccaneers at Saints Fox 8:20 8:20 Cowboys at Rams NBC

1 p.m. games

Off-the-field story lines dominate the early games. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are still driving the conversation, with one very big change: Belichick’s Patriots will have Cam Newton at quarterback, and in a measure of the changed landscape, they will be playing in the early hour, with Brady’s Bucs getting the later, better time slot at 4 p.m.

In Minneapolis, the Packers will find out whether last season’s 13-3 record and trip to the NFC championship game were the product of an easy schedule or a sign of real progress under Matt LaFleur. Just how aggravated — and motivated — will Aaron Rodgers be after Green Bay declined to draft more offensive weapons for him, instead taking his potential successor at quarterback with its first-round draft pick?

For now, at least, the Baltimore Ravens, who have one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses and are a popular pick to play in the Super Bowl in February, are relegated to the early slot of games — playing the Cleveland Browns will do that to a team. Lamar Jackson was the NFL MVP last year, led the league with 36 touchdown passes and broke the NFL’s single-season rushing record for quarterbacks. He’s reason enough to tune in.

There’s guaranteed to be one “first” this week. The Washington Football Team will make its debut in Landover. One of the oddest sights will take place in the early games when Philip Rivers, long the quarterback of the Chargers, takes over the Colts. As for the “life comes at you fast” Jaguars, remember the 2017 season when they went 10-6 and advanced to the AFC championship game? Well, almost all of the best players from that squad are gone, particularly on defense, and the Jaguars appear to be all-in on landing Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Late afternoon games

Brady takes over the Bucs, but he may be missing wide receiver Mike Evans, whose balky hamstring has acted up again, in an important division game against the New Orleans Saints. Whatever the case, this is the first of two division matchups between Brady and Drew Brees, the quarterbacks who dominate the NFL’s career stats. (We told you this was a marquee game.) This time, they will play in New Orleans, where Brady won his first Super Bowl after the 2001 season and was the game’s MVP. The two have faced one another only five times over their lengthy careers, with Brees winning the first three matchups.

On the flip side of the age spectrum, rookie Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick, gets the late-afternoon treatment, too, with a home game against the Chargers, who will have Tyrod Taylor at quarterback after Rivers’s departure for Indianapolis. With Burrow, who led LSU to the national championship just months ago, at quarterback, Joe Mixon at running back and a healthy A.J. Green at wide receiver, the Bengals can’t help but be a more compelling destination for viewers than last year’s two-win team. Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick by Los Angeles, isn’t ready yet, so don’t be surprised if the Chargers rely on defense again. They ranked in the NFL’s top 10 defensively the past two seasons.

Sunday night

Say this much for the Dallas Cowboys: They were reliable under Jason Garrett. Reliable underperformers, that is. Which is why Garrett is now Joe Judge’s offensive coordinator with the New York Giants. In Dallas, Garrett has been replaced by Mike McCarthy, whose play-calling was at cross purposes with the wishes of Rodgers and resulted in his firing. Maybe he can do better, or at least better than 8-8, with an offense that features Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, as well as a strong offensive line.

