Eagles take 7-0 lead on a Zach Ertz touchdown catch
The Eagles strike first on a five-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to tight end Zach Ertz. Wentz was 4 for 5 for 52 yards on Philadelphia’s opening drive, including a pair of completions to tight end Dallas Goedert. An offsides penalty on rookie Chase Young gave the Eagles a first down at the Washington 17.
Washington went three-and-out on its first possession, with rookie Antonio Gibson combining for a loss of one yard on his first two carries and pressure up the middle forcing a Dwayne Haskins incompletion on third-and-long. (Philadelphia 7, Washington 0, 11:14 left in first quarter)
Washington players stand for national anthem
Washington Coach Ron Rivera met with his five player captains on Thursday about protesting during the national anthem and planed to open the discussion to the full team on Friday. “I said, ‘This has to be about respecting each other’s choice of what to do,’" Rivera said Thursday. “I think that’s the most important thing.”
Washington’s players stood on the sideline while Eagles remained in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem. A few Washington players, including Dwayne Haskins, raised their fists.
About a half-hour before kickoff, Washington and Philadelphia players lined up and locked arms on the field in a pregame moment of unity. A virtual performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black national anthem, followed. The Eagles then headed to their locker room while Washington’s players took a knee on the home sideline as the names of victims of violence scrolled on the stadium’s video boards.
What to watch for in Washington’s season opener versus Philadelphia
After a tumultuous offseason that saw owner Daniel Snyder’s franchise retire its controversial name and become the subject of an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the organization’s workplace, football returns to FedEx Field, albeit without fans, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
If Washington is to open the season with an upset win against the Eagles, it will likely need a strong performance from starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who has looked more confident entering his second NFL season and was named a team captain. Haskins had one of the best games of his up-and-down rookie year in a 37-27 loss to the Eagles last December, passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Terry McLaurin.
The Washington offense has a few new weapons this season under first-year offensive coordinator Scott Turner, including tight end Logan Thomas, who was one of Haskins’s favorite targets in training camp, and rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who could occasionally line up at wide receiver as he did in college. Sunday also marks the NFL debut of Washington’s first-round pick, Chase Young, who joins a talented defensive line that managed only three sacks of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in two meetings last year.
Philadelphia, which is coming off a 9-7 season, arrives in Landover at less than 100 percent. Already without star running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), all-pro right tackle Lane Johnson was ruled inactive with an ankle injury on Sunday.