If Washington is to open the season with an upset win against the Eagles, it will likely need a strong performance from starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who has looked more confident entering his second NFL season and was named a team captain. Haskins had one of the best games of his up-and-down rookie year in a 37-27 loss to the Eagles last December, passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Terry McLaurin.

The Washington offense has a few new weapons this season under first-year offensive coordinator Scott Turner, including tight end Logan Thomas, who was one of Haskins’s favorite targets in training camp, and rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who could occasionally line up at wide receiver as he did in college. Sunday also marks the NFL debut of Washington’s first-round pick, Chase Young, who joins a talented defensive line that managed only three sacks of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in two meetings last year.