Coaches and teammates convinced the family to stick around and trust the potential of a condensed football season in the spring, as the Virginia High School League announced in late July.

But as the summer came to a close, Wiles watched as states such as Delaware, Michigan and Colorado reconsidered or reversed similar spring plans. Last week, he and his mother, Holly, decided a spring season wasn’t enough. If they were going to stay in Virginia, they would push for their state to play football in the fall.

AD

AD

“The government’s job is to listen to the people,” Wiles said. “They work for the people, so if they’re not listening to us, then what are they doing?”

Mother and son led a rally of about 50 people in Richmond on Monday, a small and somewhat disorganized effort that everyone involved promised would be the first of many.

The rally is part of a national conversation around high school athletics that has been renewed and escalated by the return of school and, in some states, sports. Despite the increased focus and frustration from some players and parents, the three major local decision-making bodies regarding high school sports in the D.C. area are standing by their plans to push all sports to the second semester.

AD

On Friday, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its calendar of condensed seasons, with winter sports scheduled to begin practice Feb. 1, followed by fall sports and then spring sports. Each season would last roughly one month.

AD

The D.C. State Athletic Association, according to Executive Director Clark Ray, is still planning to begin with winter sports in January 2021, with seasons that run nearly two months but overlap.

Officials from the Virginia High School League said they were aware of Monday’s rally and had received plenty of passionate feedback on the decision but had no immediate plans to reconsider it.

“We’re constantly looking at this thing, but we’re still in Phase 3,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said. “We’re still in the same guidelines we had back in July when we made this decision. The executive committee came up with a plan that allows every athlete to pursue his or her sport and participate, and right now we’re moving forward with that.”

Monday’s demonstration featured athletes from local programs such as Stone Bridge, Broad Run and Centreville among a few other schools scattered across the state.

AD

AD

“At first I understood the decision completely,” Centreville’s Reece Schirmer said. “But with Delaware coming back and just seeing all the numbers — we know that everything that’s going on is unfortunate, but we can’t let this virus take away our whole life.”

Sitting next to Schirmer on a bench in Richmond’s Capitol Square was Centreville teammate Avery Ford. Ford was a standout wide receiver for the Wildcats’ football team and a first-team All-Met selection on the basketball team. He fears the VHSL’s condensed spring plan will interrupt the traditional recruiting cycle and present scheduling issues for multi-sport athletes such as himself. On a more personal level, he said the past few months have felt empty and a bit meaningless without the structure of athletics.

When he saw a tweet from Wiles about Monday’s rally, he immediately shared it with a group chat of football players. Mondays are designated for asynchronous learning in Fairfax County, so the students wouldn’t miss any virtual class. A small group of Wildcats made the trip south.

Many of the participants wore green (“green means go”) and carried signs saying “Let them play.” It was a small and passionate group but not what the organizers had expected as they garnered support on social media and placed dozens of phone calls over the weekend.

AD

AD

“I thought there would have been more local kids here,” Holly Wiles said. “And from our area, there’s that two-hour drive. But we’ll have another back in our area, and I guarantee that one will have a much bigger turnout.”

The afternoon began with short speeches, including one from John Collick, the Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s 3rd District, who implored the group, “Do not vote for somebody that’s going to take your rights away, take your opportunities away.”

Despite the brief detour into a more political tone, both Billy and Holly Wiles said they hoped their movement would not be co-opted. “It’s more about the kids than it is about any politics,” Holly said.

After the speeches, the group took the streets, marching a few city blocks with their signs and their green shirts, campaigning for a chance to return to normalcy.