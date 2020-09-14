Monday Night Football kicks off with a showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN; stream at espn.com/watch/.
  • What to watch for: In the first of Week 1′s two “Monday Night Football” games, the Giants host the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is healthy again after missing most of last season with an elbow injury.
September 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT

What to watch for during Giants-Steelers on Monday night

A “Monday Night Football” doubleheader gets underway at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with the Giants hosting the Steelers with no fans in attendance.

Ben Roethlisberger makes his return for the Steelers after missing almost all of last season because of an elbow injury. The Steelers struggled and missed the playoffs with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges filling in. Now Roethlisberger aims to prove he still can be an elite quarterback, at age 38 and coming off surgery to have three torn flexor tendons in his elbow reattached. He'' try to get the Steelers back into contention as he seeks a third career Super Bowl ring.

Joe Judge makes his NFL head coaching debut for the Giants, having been hired from Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots staff to replace the fired Pat Shurmur. Judge’s no-nonsense approach was evident during training camp, and the Giants are in need of a shake-up after missing the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons. His offensive coordinator is Jason Garrett, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Daniel Jones begins his first full season as a starter after taking over for two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning last season. It’s up to Garrett to get the most out of Jones and tailback Saquon Barkley.

By Mark Maske