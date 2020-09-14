September 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
NFL Week 1: What you need to read
What to know from Week 1: Lamar Jackson got better, while Tom Brady has work to do
• On the first NFL Sunday of the pandemic, a mix of silence, protests and unfamiliar scenes | NFL broadcasts promised ‘unity’ without politics, but some players didn’t stick to the script
• Colin Kaepernick calls out the NFL’s social justice gestures as ‘propaganda’
• What NFL football will look like during the pandemic
• Kneeling now NFL-approved, the Ravens search for new ways to take a stand
• Which NFL stadiums will allow fans in Week 1 | How one team fought the virus
Columns: Tom Brady is 43 years old. The Buccaneers need to use him accordingly. | Will owners stand up to Trump? | The season snuck up on us because we have other things to worry aboutShow More