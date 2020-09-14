Fail: Penalties

Washington won despite committing seven penalties for 55 yards. Landon Collins was flagged for a late hit out of bounds, while fellow safety Troy Apke was called for a helmet-to-helmet hit. An offsides penalty on Young gave Philadelphia a first down on its first touchdown drive and an illegal-touching penalty on Danny Johnson negated a Tress Way punt that was downed at the Philadelphia 6-yard line. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis appeared to have Washington’s third interception of the game in the third quarter after Young pressured Wentz into an errant throw, but the turnover was wiped out by an offsides penalty on Matt Ioannidis.

Hail: Ron Rivera’s postgame speech

Rivera wasn’t available to address his team at halftime with Washington trailing 17-7 because he was getting a scheduled IV from the training staff, so quarterback Dwayne Haskins spoke up instead. Rivera made up for his earlier absence after the game.

“I don’t know who the f--- played that first quarter dressed in burgundy,” he said, “but the guys who played the second, third and fourth quarter? [That’s] what it’s all about. You guys, I’m telling you, you guys are the real deal. I didn’t know, nobody knew, but when I saw you guys turn your a — around and get it going in the second quarter, it made me realize just exactly how good you guys can be. Trust me, fellas, it’s in here. It really is. … Now don’t get big f------ heads, because next week we have another task, a completely different football team. We take them one at a time, enjoy this, because you guys earned the right to enjoy this one.”

Next up: Kyler Murray and the 1-0 Arizona Cardinals.

Fail: The first quarter

Stephen King couldn’t have scripted a more horrific opening 15 minutes for Washington. After Philadelphia won the toss and elected to defer, Washington went three-and-out and the Eagles marched 62 yards for a touchdown. Washington managed one first down on its next possession before an 11-play drive by the Eagles led to a field goal and a 10-0 Philadelphia lead. Haskins was 1 for 6 and Washington had more penalty yards (25) than total yards (23) when the second quarter began.

Fail: Untucked undershirts

The first half featured two instances of rookie running backs being slowed by defenders named Sweat who grabbed ahold of their stretchy undershirts. Weird. In the first quarter, Montez Sweat got a handful of the Eagles’ Jason Huntley’s shirt before Landon Collins ran him out of bounds. In the second quarter, Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat (no relation) reeled in Washington’s Antonio Gibson on a running play. Tuck those shirts in, guys.

Hail: Interceptions

The Eagles were looking to add to their 17-0 lead late in the first half when Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau leaped in front of a pass intended for rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor and came down with his fourth interception in his last five games. Five plays later, Washington finally got on the board. In the third quarter, Jimmy Moreland’s first career interception set up Washington’s second touchdown. The second-year pro out of James Madison made a bid to return the pick for a score, but former Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson made a touchdown-saving tackle at the Philadelphia 20-yard line. Washington had at least two interceptions in three games last season.

Hail: Chase “Money” Young

On the NBC Sports Washington postgame show, analyst Brian Mitchell asked Young about the green suit he wore to the stadium for his NFL debut. Mitchell told Young he often wore suits in the color of his team’s opponent during his playing career and wondered if that was the reasoning behind the rookie’s sartorial choice.

“I feel like I’m looking like money right now,” Young said with a smile, admiring his suit. “That’s how I feel. I came out trying to prove a point with what I put on.”

With his father, Greg, watching the game on TV in the house 15 miles from FedEx Field where he grew up, Young proved a point on the field, too.

Fail: The running game

Peyton Barber had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs and converted a key fourth-and-short, and rookie Antonio Gibson showed flashes of his big-play ability, but Washington’s running game as a whole left something to be desired. Washington ran for 80 yards on 36 carries, a 2.2 average. Meanwhile, veteran Adrian Peterson, whom the team released at the end of training camp, had 93 yards on 14 carries in his debut with the Detroit Lions. Washington also missed left tackle Trent Williams, who made a ridiculous pancake block against linebacker Jordan Hicks in his first game with the San Francisco 49ers. (The Lions and 49ers both lost.)