Moag & Company, an investment firm known for handling high-profile sports transactions, has been retained by the Washington Football Team’s three minority owners — Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick Smith — to find a buyer or buyers for their collective stake in the franchise, estimated at 40 percent.

Snyder filed a defamation lawsuit against MEA WorldWide on Aug. 7, seeking $10 million in damages.

In a subsequent legal filing in the United States, lawyers for Snyder asked federal district courts to allow them to gather information from a former team employee and her landlord, Comstock Holdings, to support the claim that they were part of an orchestrated campaign to provide and underwrite false and defamatory material for the stories.

Snyder prevailed in that request for discovery, with the judge in federal district court rejecting an assertion by Comstock’s lawyers that the pursuit was a “fishing expedition.”

Snyder also prevailed in a similar request for discovery in a California federal court, seeking information from New Content Media Inc. that his lawyers allege could shed light on a campaign to defame him.

Tuesday’s action, filed in federal district court in Maryland, is in a similar vein, explained attorney Joe Tacopina.

“This is not a lawsuit against [John] Moag,” Tacopina said. “It’s a filing seeking information that all ties back to the MEAWW article. We think Moag has relevant information regarding that same defamation campaign against Mr. Snyder.”

John A. Moag, chairman and CEO of Moag & Co., did not respond to a request to comment.

The petition alleges that on or around July 9, Moag contacted a potential buyer who said he was interested in buying only a majority stake in the Washington NFL team rather than a minority share.

According to the petition, Moag replied that Snyder soon would be selling his interest in the team.

When the potential buyer voiced skepticism, the petition states, Moag replied that Snyder “would have no choice but to do so soon thereafter due to negative information that would be released imminently.:”

One week later, the filing notes, the defamatory online articles appeared.

Snyder’s lawyer allege further that Moag made a similar claim to another prospective buyer after the articles appeared, suggesting that Snyder would be forced to sell because of forthcoming negative articles.

Moag “claimed to more than one third party that Daniel Snyder would soon be forced to sell the team based on the imminent release of negative information concerning Dan,” Tacopina said.

The filing requests access to emails, text messages, electronic and physical notes, call records, and other documents that would demonstrate ties with MEAWW, others hostile to Snyder and any coordinated efforts to defame him,