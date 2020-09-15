Both Reid and Kaepernick, along with other players, were shown in a video broadcast before the first games of the NFL season that featured Alicia Keys singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The video included a close-up of Kaepernick as he knelt and also showed an NFL player walking with a man wearing a shirt emblazoned with an image of a black fist emerging from Kaepernick’s hair.

Reid went on to say that the video’s stirring message was “disingenuous.”

“As such, Roger Goodell uses video of Colin courageously kneeling to legitimize their disingenuous PR while simultaneously perpetuating systemic oppression, that the video he’s using fights against, by continuing to rob Colin of his career. It’s diabolical.

“If the NFL was sincere, since most of their employees come are minorities, they & their sponsors should have a lobbying arm advocating for systematic policy changes that impact the communities of color,” he continued. “That’s where it needs to start it will also grow their future employees.”

Reid, a safety and Kaepernick’s teammate on the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, was one of the first to join him in taking a knee during the anthem that season. The two remain close.

Reid’s comments came the day after Kaepernick criticized the NFL’s campaign, accusing it of blackballing the safety. Reid, 28,, who spent five seasons with the Niners before joining the Carolina Panthers for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, was released in March after he setting career bests with 130 tackles (97 solo) and four sacks last season and is unsigned.

Although Goodell has said he wished the league “would have listened” to Kaepernick sooner and would support a team that signed him, Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since the end of the 2016 season.

The two filed a grievance against the NFL and owners, accusing them of colluding to keep them out of the league. In February 2019, they reached a settlement with the league and owners.