“Where else in the country would you play for something of value and everybody’s schedules are not the same?” said Niumatalolo, the Capital Gazette reported. “This is the No. 1 thing we fight for every year — the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. We’re playing a full schedule. You got Air Force playing just two games? I don’t think those people care.

AD

AD

“[Athletic director] Chet [Gladchuk] and I talked, but this is above us. This is guys at the Pentagon making decisions. I have no idea where they’re getting their data from. They didn’t get it from me, so they’re not getting any football data. Like I said, nobody asked me.”

The Midshipmen have a full slate of 11 games scheduled while Air Force only has games against Navy and Army due to coronavirus pandemic rescheduling. The Mountain West Conference postponed its season and Air Force is a member institution. Army also has a full slate of games, though it had this week’s game against BYU postponed due to an outbreak within the Cougars’ program.

Niumatalolo previously voiced his displeasure with a scenario in which one of the schools would have months to practice and prepare for Navy while the Mids play other teams while taking the physical punishment on a weekly basis. Air Force has Navy scheduled for a home game on Oct. 3 and Army for a road game Nov. 7

AD

AD

The announcement was made Monday that the Commander-in-Chief’s series will continue in 2020.

“Guys that have no idea what is going on with the programs,” Niumatalolo said, according to the Capital Gazette. “Whenever you have guys at the Pentagon making football decisions, which to me is crazy.”

Niumatalolo apologized on Monday in a statement to the Capital Gazette.

“I should not have said some of the stuff I said and I’m sorry I did,” Niumatalolo said. “The Pentagon has nothing to do with this and it was wrong of me to suggest that was the case. I was just frustrated and let my emotions get the best of me."

“The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is our program’s No. 1 goal every year and we put our heart and soul into getting it back last year.”

AD