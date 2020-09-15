“I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets,” Cohen, 64, said in a statement.

Fred Wilpon, 83, has been the Mets’ principal owner since 2002, after increasing a small stake in the team to co-ownership in 1986. His brother-in-law, Saul Katz, is a longtime business partner who has equity in the parent company that is selling the Mets, and Wilpon’s son Jeff is the COO of the team.

For years, many Mets fans have expressed frustration with what they have viewed as the Wilpons’ reluctance to spend big on the team, despite the fact that it is based in the country’s largest market. The family and its finances were involved in the Bernie Madoff scandal and reportedly needed a $25 million loan from MLB in 2011 to help cover operating costs.

Cohen, whose net worth is valued by Forbes at $14.6 billion, would reportedly become the richest MLB team owner. If the Mets are sold for more than $2.4 billion, that would break a record set by the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, whose owner, Joseph Tsai, completed a $2.3 billion purchase in 2017.

The highest amount previously paid for an major league team was the $2.15 billion an ownership group including Magic Johnson spent to acquire the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. The Carolina Panthers set an NFL record when they were sold in 2018 for $2.275 billion, to another billionaire hedge-fund manager, David Tepper.

Cohen is a Long Island native who grew up as a fan of the Mets and who bought a minority share of the team in 2012. According to reports, Cohen would now acquire 95 percent of the Mets, with the Wilpon family retaining five percent of the team plus its majority ownership of SNY, the Mets’ regional sports network.

The deal must be approved by at least 23 of the 29 other MLB team owners, and it might not be a complete certainty. There could be lingering concerns over an insider-trading case that ended in 2013 with Cohen’s former company, SAC Capital Advisors, giving up $1.8 billion in fines and forfeitures, and his current firm, Point72 Asset Management, is facing discrimination claims filed this year by two women.

However, Cohen, who helped inspire the character of Bobby Axelrod on Showtime’s “Billions,” has already been vetted to certain degree because of his previous purchase of a stake in the Mets. In addition, other MLB owners might find it particularly difficult to pass up a record sale in a year when the sport’s finances have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Major markets generally have an outsized effect on the economics of the game, and I think it’s important for us to be strong in our major markets,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday. “I think that a change in ownership at the Mets is an opportunity to make that franchise as strong as it can possibly be, and I think over the long haul it’ll be something that will be good for the game.”

As it is, Cohen would be getting a better deal than he was reportedly close to in December, when the Mets announced they were negotiating an agreement in which Cohen “would increase his investment.” That agreement, per reports, would have had Cohen spending $2.6 billion for 80 percent of the team but not fully taking control of the Mets for five more years.

The stipulation that the Wilpons would hang on to to control for another half-decade reportedly caused Cohen to balk, and the team went back on the market. Since then, a group fronted by former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his pop-music superstar fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, have reportedly mounted an aggressive campaign to buy the Mets.

The possibility of an 11th-hour pivot to Rodriguez and Lopez remains, at least until other owners ratify the sale to Cohen. However, it appears he is well-positioned to become the Mets’ owner, and at a bit of discount, no less.

“The pandemic helped lower the price,” a source identified as a “Wall Street insider” told the New York Post. “But the Wilpons underestimated him this whole time and now he’s walking away with his team on his terms.”