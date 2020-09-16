The four teams participating in this season’s College Football Playoff will be announced Dec. 20. The Big Ten would have eight weeks for regular-season games and then presumably a conference championship held just before the playoff committee’s selection. However, a date for the conference championship game was not included in the Big Ten’s announcement.

“Our focus with the Task Force over the last six weeks was to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes. Our goal has always been to return to competition so all student-athletes can realize their dream of competing in the sports they love,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished to ensure the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches and administrators.”

The conference’s presidents and chancellors previously voted in favor of canceling the fall sports season, citing too much medical uncertainty stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic. After the Big Ten’s announcement Aug. 11, the Pac-12 followed suit and punted on fall sports, while the three other major conferences forged ahead. The ACC and Big 12 both opened the 2020 season last weekend, and the SEC schedule begins later this month.

The Big Ten faced immediate pushback from some of its coaches and players after the decision. A small group of parents held a rally outside the conference’s headquarters near Chicago. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, one of the best players in the league, urged the Big Ten to reverse its decision with a petition that received more than 300,000 signatures. Some Big Ten coaches publicly criticized the conference and voiced their desire to play games this fall.

In response to those outcries, Warren wrote in a letter that the vote by the presidents and chancellors was “overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.” Warren outlined the factors that led to the decision: high rates of the virus’s transmission in the community, uncertainty about the virus and its long-term effects, the difficulty to adhere to social distancing guidelines in these sports, the lack of widely available rapid testing, and the risk of frequent disruptions to the season because of mandatory quarantines for those who test positive and close contacts.

“We understand the passion of the many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision,” Warren wrote, “but also know there are many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic.”

President Trump has advocated that the Big Ten, which spans multiple states critical to his reelection campaign, return to play as soon as possible. He spoke with Warren earlier this month, with both Trump and the Big Ten describing the call as a “productive conversation.” The conference then reiterated in a statement that the presidents and chancellors “are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.”

Fewer than four weeks later, the conference pivoted to a fall slate of games. The virus, which has killed more than 192,000 people in the United States, continues to spread across the country. In the Big Ten, the counties of six schools — Penn State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State and Nebraska — are averaging more than 30 new cases per 100,000 people per day, according to Washington Post data.

But college sports have moved closer toward securing rapid testing, which would help prevent outbreaks within programs. The Pac-12 and Big 12 each announced partnerships with health care manufacturers that provide rapid tests, which is perhaps the most significant development since the Big Ten initially decided against playing this fall.

When the Big Ten postponed the season, the conference’s presidents and chancellors reportedly voted 11-3 in favor of the decision. The conference requires that at least nine of those university leaders vote in favor of the decision for it to take effect, so in this case, at least six members of the council had to change their vote.

On Tuesday, during a congressional hearing about player compensation, Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the Big Ten postponed the season primarily because of uncertainty regarding the conference’s ability to conduct testing and contact tracing to the extent necessary, as well as concerns about myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle that can result from viral illnesses.

“Until we have answer to that, we will keep our season postponed,” Blank said. “Once we have answers to that and to some of those issues and think that we have ways to deal with them effectively, we will try to plan a delayed season.

If the Big Ten chooses to play this fall, Blank said: “Your first question should be, ‘What’s changed?’ And hopefully we will have answers to exactly the issues that I just raised.”

When asked by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) whether such a decision would need to be unanimous, Blank said: In the Big Ten, “we almost always decide everything by consensus. We very rarely take votes.”

The conferences that have already begun playing this season have not done so without problems. Three Big 12 teams had to postpone their games scheduled for last weekend because of positive tests. In the ACC, the season-opening game between Virginia and Virginia Tech, which was scheduled for Sept. 19, was postponed after the Hokies had to suspend football practices. Virginia Tech’s previously scheduled opener, a Sept. 12 game against North Carolina State, had already been postponed because of an outbreak in the Wolfpack athletic department.

Some teams have played without dozens of players, and even a small number of positive tests in a program can force many more to sit out because of contact tracing. Coaches now must navigate those absences on top of the usual losses from injuries or suspensions. Georgia Southern played without 33 players in its 27-26 win Saturday against Campbell, an FCS opponent.

After the Big Ten and other conferences postponed their fall seasons, the NCAA’s Division I Council approved a plan that allows the teams not playing this fall to practice 12 hours per week.

Multiple Big Ten programs have had to recently pause practices because of coronavirus outbreaks. At Maryland, 46 athletes tested positive, but most of those came from sports outside football, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The Terps’ football program still had to suspend workouts in early September, and practices resumed Sept. 11. Wisconsin’s football program recently paused team activities for two weeks. Penn State paused team activities for some sports after 48 athletes tested positive, but the school did not specify which teams this affected.

The return of the student body has heightened the risk in college communities. When these athletes began voluntary workouts in June, they returned to mostly empty campuses. Most Big Ten schools are relying on mixed instruction, with some in-person classes and others held remotely.