The Browns’ Baker Mayfield and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow meet Thursday night in Cleveland in a matchup of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks taken first overall in the NFL draft.

Burrow, the top pick in this year’s draft out of LSU, plays his first NFL prime-time game. He had a decent performance Sunday in his pro debut, running for a touchdown and completing 23 of 36 passes for 193 yards, with one interception. But Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of a three-point loss at home to the Chargers.

Mayfield began his third NFL season with a shaky performance in the Browns’ lopsided defeat Sunday at Baltimore. He and standout wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. need to get in sync. Beckham was targeted 10 times by Mayfield against the Ravens but finished with only three catches for 22 yards.