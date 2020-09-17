It’s Joe Burrow vs. Baker Mayfield in a battle of Heisman Trophy winners as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football. Follow along for live updates.

  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:30 p.m. on NFL Network
  • What to watch for: Burrow, the top pick in this year’s draft out of LSU, plays his first NFL prime-time game after a decent performance Sunday in his pro debut. Mayfield began his third NFL season with a shaky performance in the Browns’ lopsided defeat Sunday at Baltimore, and needs to get in sync with standout wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
September 17, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT

Browns forced to use early replay challenge

The Browns were forced to use an instant replay challenge on the game’s first offensive play. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green made a diving catch along the sideline of a deep pass by prized rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Green clearly failed to get his feet in bounds for a legal catch. The officials inexplicably called it a catch, forcing Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski to use a challenge to get the erroneous call reversed to incomplete.

“I think the officials are late to the party,” analyst Troy Aikman said on the NFL Network broadcast. (Bengals 0, Browns 0 with 14:49 left in the 1st quarter)

By Mark Maske
September 17, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT

Browns, Bengals players link arms on field for anthem

Browns and Bengals players gathered together on the field and linked arms for the playing of the national anthem. The game in Cleveland is being played with an estimated 6,000 fans in the stands. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is in attendance.

By Mark Maske
September 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT

What to watch for during Bengals-Browns on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Browns’ Baker Mayfield and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow meet Thursday night in Cleveland in a matchup of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks taken first overall in the NFL draft.

Burrow, the top pick in this year’s draft out of LSU, plays his first NFL prime-time game. He had a decent performance Sunday in his pro debut, running for a touchdown and completing 23 of 36 passes for 193 yards, with one interception. But Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of a three-point loss at home to the Chargers.

Mayfield began his third NFL season with a shaky performance in the Browns’ lopsided defeat Sunday at Baltimore. He and standout wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. need to get in sync. Beckham was targeted 10 times by Mayfield against the Ravens but finished with only three catches for 22 yards.

The Browns are to have a crowd of about 6,000 fans on hand for the game.

By Mark Maske