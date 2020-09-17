Understandably, it has been a difficult year for even the exceptional to stay upright.

Greatness hasn’t been a sufficient prop. Except for LeBron James, it seems. His remarkable, phenom-fulfills-promise career has been full of electric moments, but his most underrated superpower keeps growing as he ages: durability. We reference it with awe when discussing his longevity and continued status as the best player in the game — MVP be damned — at age 35 and in his 17th season. But there’s more to his lasting genius.

AD

AD

The longer James extends his stardom, the more we must acknowledge not just his athletic gifts, but his mental dexterity and persistence. Years from now, when he’s finally done playing and we’re left to put his complete career in historical context, the evaluation of his extreme highs and a few perplexing lows should reach a level of discourse higher than the current inane arguments for and against him. Instead, his abiding basketball life figures to include a greater appreciation of how often he has fallen and risen, learned and evolved.

That’s not meant merely to praise James. It is a lesson for other superstars who have experienced defeat and setbacks, some of whom are experiencing heavy criticism. The conversation, particularly on social media, makes it seem as if the greatest players never struggle, as if elite status requires some Jordan-esque version of a 6-0 Finals record or a journey defined by unyielding ascension.

It doesn’t work that way. James exemplifies that. His Finals record: 3-6. His ability to make shots efficiently from all over the court: questionable until the Dallas Mavericks humbled him in 2011. His reputation as a star who can win with any franchise’s spare parts: tarnished after his Year 1 humiliation with the Los Angeles Lakers.

AD

AD

Still, he is standing: then, now, for nearly two decades. The NBA comes back to King James, always. It revolves around him in a most peculiar way. In his career, he has had to outlast dynasties from San Antonio and Golden State, Kobe Bryant’s back-to-back Lakers and legitimate challenges to his throne from the likes of Durant, Curry, Leonard and now Antetokounmpo. Some of his detractors use this against James. If he’s Jordan-level great, why couldn’t his teams hoard titles and deny other superstars? But interestingly, in those six Finals losses, just one of James’s teams was truly considered the favorite: the Miami Heat in 2011. Parts of his story defy convention.

So, of course, the longest and most winding NBA season was destined to reach this point: James is the last ring-certified superstar left in the playoffs. It sets up either a coronation or an opportunity for an emerging superstar to elevate. For the sport, it may not be the perfect ending, but it is familiar. If ever a player was built to thrive in a bubble while evading a pandemic and concerned with racial unrest, it is James, who always has handled change and discomfort well.

He and the Lakers still must win eight more playoff games over two rounds to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. They’re just halfway to that goal. But we’ve reached the conference finals, and with four teams remaining, the Lakers are the overwhelming favorite. In the East, Miami and Boston have begun what looks to be an extraordinary series. In the West, Denver has a level of offensive talent and grit that cannot be underestimated.

AD

AD

However, these are not fully formed championship teams. The Lakers don’t yet qualify as special, either. But they have the league’s best duo in James and Anthony Davis, to go with an assortment of veteran players who have won championships, including Rajon Rondo, Danny Green and JaVale McGee.

When Leonard left the defending champion Toronto Raptors for the Clippers last summer and convinced Paul George to force a trade to join him, Leonard was given credit for balancing out the NBA. Suddenly, there were no super teams, just super tandems. With Durant leaving the Warriors, we hailed the return of parity. I’m not sure this was the parity people had in mind.

We’re searching for ways to invent suspense now. And there’s not some amazing, unbeatable team paving a road to inevitability. The Lakers are just really good at the perfect time. If they finish the job, they will win the title having beaten Portland, Houston, Denver and the Boston-Miami winner. Challenging? Sure. But in terms of competition, the flameouts of the Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks lessened the degree of difficulty.

AD

AD

Nevertheless, put down your asterisks. The challenge of playing through disaster means as much as the appeal of the opponents. This ring, regardless of who wins it, will be well deserved.

It’s the survival that we will remember the most. And no athlete keeps moving forward like James. That would be clear even if some of his peers had lasted longer in these playoffs. But their shortcomings magnify his persistence.

James is a fascinating icon. People stand for him, or they can’t stand him. Some of it is a generational tussle. Some of it is unique to his complicated, team-switching journey and the bold way he carries himself, on and off the court. In this moment, the standers — his worshipers — are using the failures of other franchise players to punish those who dared to challenge the King. But after 17 years of dominance, James doesn’t need such a petty defense. His career is a blueprint, not a weapon.

AD

AD

Few players have had it so good after they entered the NBA. Even fewer have endured such scrutiny through the ups and downs and come away so unaffected, so committed to eclipsing their own, internal standards. The unasked question when measuring James: Whose scale are we using? Ours or his?

As frustrated stars watch the conclusion of this endless season, as they prepare for the possibility that James will reign again, they shouldn’t be concerned with the pecking order of the NBA elite. This is still LeBron’s league. He endures. They can consider it a warning, but, really, it’s an inspiration.