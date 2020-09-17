Tiger Woods’s quest for a fourth U.S. Open title and first since 2008 begins Thursday morning at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y., as the 15-time major winner tees off at 8:07 a.m. Eastern time with reigning PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, the world’s third-ranked golfer.

Woods has played two tournaments at Winged Foot: the 1997 PGA Championship (he finished in a tie for 29th in his fourth major as a professional) and the 2006 U.S. Open (a little more than a month after his father’s death, he missed the cut for the first time as a pro). At a news conference this week, Woods put the course up there with Oakmont and Carnoustie in terms of “sheer difficulty” and said he expects the winning score to be somewhere around the 5 over par posted by Geoff Ogilvy at Winged Foot in 2006.

Winning (or even contending) might be a difficult task for the 44-year-old Woods, who has missed two cuts in the four majors since his stirring 2019 Masters triumph. His notoriously fickle back has acted up on him at times this year, and he’s done no better than a tie for 37th at the four tournaments he’s played since the PGA Tour restarted amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not worth watching. Follow along as we cover Woods’s first round hole by hole.

Read more on the U.S. Open: