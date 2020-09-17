Winning (or even contending) might be a difficult task for the 44-year-old Woods, who has missed two cuts in the four majors since his stirring 2019 Masters triumph. His notoriously fickle back has acted up on him at times this year, and he’s done no better than a tie for 37th at the four tournaments he’s played since the PGA Tour restarted amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But that doesn’t mean he’s not worth watching. Follow along as we cover Woods’s first round hole by hole.
