No. 8 (Par 4, 490 yards)

Thomas kept up his steady play with a straightforward par, but the same couldn’t be said for his playing partners. Woods couldn’t hold the dogleg off the tee, and his punch-from the rough only traveled about 60 feet and into a bunker (leading to the first sign of visible frustration from Woods). Morikawa skied his second shot over the hole, saw his chip graze the lip before nearly skittering off the green and then grazed the lip again on his par putt. Bogeys for both.

AD

AD

Thomas: Par, -1

Morikawa: Bogey, +2

Woods: Bogey, +2

No. 7 (Par 3, 162 yards)

Morikawa found the most difficulty on the course’s shortest hole with a wayward-left tee shot that found a rough and a chip that trickled back off the green. He bogeyed. Woods misread his 13-foot birdie putt and came away with par, while Thomas played it fairly save for his own 3.

On the same hole, here’s Patrick Reed:

Thomas: Par, -1

Woods: Par, +1

Morikawa: Bogey, +1

No. 6 (Par 4, 321 yards)

Finding the fairway is a must on Winged Foot’s shortest par 4 and narrowest fairway, and Woods and Thomas both did so, both hit beautiful approach shots and both converted birdie putts. Morikawa went left into the rough off the tee but scrambled to make par.

AD

Thomas: Birdie, -1

Morikawa: Par, even

Woods: Birdie, +1

No. 5 (Par 4, 502 yards)

AD

Thomas and Morikawa put similarly gorgeous approach shots right next to each other, but only Morikawa was convert the birdie from about eight feet. Woods, meanwhile, found more trouble in the sand. With one foot in the rough and one in the bunker, he did well to get it to around 10 feet but his par putt didn’t break and it’s a second straight bogey and first failed sand save.

Morikawa: Birdie, even

Thomas: Par, even

Woods: Bogey, +2

No. 4 (Par 4, 467 yards)

For the first time, Winged Foot seemed to get to Woods, whose tee shot took an awful bounce off the fairway into the right rough. His approach was short of the green, and his putt from the fairway zoomed past the hole into the fringe around the green. Now chipping — and with a makeshift grandstand of fans cheering him on from the backyard of a neighboring house — Woods sent it four feet past and settled for his first bogey.

AD

AD

Thomas and Morikawa both parred, with Morikawa almost holing his own putt from the fairway.

Thomas: Par, even

Morikawa: Par, +1

Woods: Bogey, +1

No. 3 (Par 3, 243 yards)

All three go left off the tee, with Thomas and Woods finding the same bunker. That was better than the alternative: Morikawa landed in the strip of heavy rough separating that bunker from the green. But the PGA Championship winner punched out to 10 feet and converted the par putt. Woods scrambled for a par of his own, but Thomas couldn’t convert a quick-breaking 13-footer and bogeyed.

Thomas: Bogey, even

Woods: Par, even

Morikawa: Par, +1

No. 2 (Par 4, 484 yards)

It’s pars all around. Morikawa took the conventional route, finding the fairway and hitting his approach to about 20 feet. Woods and Thomas both found bunkers, Woods two of them, but they both were able to clean things up.

AD

AD

Thomas: Par, -1

Woods: Par, even

Morikawa: Par, +1

No. 1 (Par 4, 451 yards)

Woods and Thomas matched each other with center-cut drives, with Woods spinning it back to within 20 feet on his approach. Thomas, however, matched it and then some, knocking his iron to three feet and carding the first birdie of the day at the notoriously difficult first hole (it was the most difficult hole on the PGA Tour in the three previous majors at Winged Foot: the 1984 and 2006 U.S. Opens and 1997 PGA). Morikawa found the left rough and struggled to recover, making bogey.

Thomas: Birdie, -1

Woods: Par, even

Morikawa: Bogey, +1

Before the round: What you should know

Woods has played two tournaments at Winged Foot: the 1997 PGA Championship (he finished in a tie for 29th in his fourth major as a professional) and the 2006 U.S. Open (a little more than a month after his father’s death, he missed the cut for the first time as a pro). At a news conference this week, Woods put the course up there with Oakmont and Carnoustie in terms of “sheer difficulty” and said he expects the winning score to be somewhere around the 5 over par posted by Geoff Ogilvy at Winged Foot in 2006.

AD

AD

Winning (or even contending) might be a difficult task for the 44-year-old Woods, who has missed two cuts in the four majors since his stirring 2019 Masters triumph. His notoriously fickle back has acted up on him at times this year, and he’s done no better than a tie for 37th at the four tournaments he’s played since the PGA Tour restarted amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not worth watching, especially considering his well-decorated playing partners Thursday morning.