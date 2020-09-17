“I’d say low-70s,” Trump responded. “Quite a bit. Low-70s would be what I — I’ve been a member there a long time. I could do pretty well. But it is just a great place. It’s a wonderful place. I’ve enjoyed it for a long time.”

AD

Somehow, today’s low-score claim isn’t the most outlandish made under Trump’s name at Winged Foot. This summer, the president’s account on the U.S. Golf Association handicap system was updated with two new scores, the first reported this year. One was a 108, probably too high for a player of Trump’s caliber. The other score was a 62. That’s preposterously low anywhere, but the 62 was allegedly shot at a slope rating of 142, which would match up with Winged Foot.

AD

Never mind that there’d been no public reports of Trump even setting foot at Winged Foot recently, a 62 would stand as a career day for even the best golfers. The current tour average is 67. Only 32 players have shot 62 or lower this year. Tiger Woods has posted a score of 62 or lower only once in the past eight years. The best round at the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot was a 68, and the winning score there that year was 5-over par.

AD

It turns out, there’s a good reason that 62 seems far-fetched: It didn’t happen. A USGA spokesman said the 108 and 62 appeared to be the work of a handicap hacker, not a golf hack, and President Trump probably wasn’t the one who recorded the scores into the USGA’s Golf Handicap and Information Network.

“Because the two scores were posted seconds apart, we believe an individual obtained President Trump’s GHIN number and purposely posted erroneous scores,” the spokesman said. “We have placed these scores under review for deletion and will continue to monitor the activity on this account.”

It wasn’t the first time someone has meddled with the president’s handicap account. The system isn’t difficult to access, requiring a personalized identification number but no password. In 2019, a series of high scores appeared – a 101, 100, 108 and 102 – that the USGA ruled were fraudulent and promptly deleted.

AD

AD

Trump’s GHIN account was updated again last week, and the July scores have both been removed.

As for the claim that he’s posted scores in the low-70s at Winged Foot, there’s no evidence saying he has or hasn’t. It’s the only club that Trump belongs to that he doesn’t also own. The veteran golf writer Alan Shipnuck says the president “became persona non grata after what could be politely described as a rules incident during a long-ago club championship.”

And in his 2019 book, ''Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump," author Rick Reilly said that at Winged Foot, ‘the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: ‘Pele.’’'