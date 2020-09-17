The ACC announced the amended date Thursday afternoon, with kickoff time to be determined.
The move places the game in a spot on the calendar more in line with when the teams traditionally met. Virginia and Virginia Tech had played the Saturday after Thanksgiving from 1997 through 2016 and then the Friday after Thanksgiving in each subsequent year.
The schools were on track to play in the opener this year for the first time since 1970 until Hokies officials contacted Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams Sept. 11 to discuss moving the game with Virginia Tech’s roster depleted because of an outbreak.
Virginia and Virginia Tech announced the following morning they would be postponing the game.
Hokies Coach Justin Fuente “called later that day, midmorning, I think, and was really professional, and we had a great conversation about the many challenges we faced,” Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall said Tuesday during his weekly radio show. “Some things we anticipated correctly. Some things we overestimated.
“He was apologetic that they just didn’t get it done or couldn’t get it done before that time period or that game.”
Earlier in the week, Fuente revealed in a Zoom call with local media there had been a rise in positive cases among players with the general student population back on campus. Fuente added if a game were imminent, he wasn’t sure if he could field a viable lineup without risking the safety of his players.
The Cavaliers, behind record-setting quarterback Bryce Perkins, won last year’s game in Charlottesville, 39-30, ending Virginia Tech’s winning streak in the series at 15 in a row.