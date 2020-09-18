Among the media entities reporting Thursday that Sanders is set to get the vacant Jackson State job was Sports Illustrated, which initially cited a school spokesman as saying the list of candidates had been narrowed to three but did not include the two-time Super Bowl winner. Shortly thereafter, Sports Illustrated updated its reporting to cite multiple Jackson State sources as saying a deal with Sanders was being finalized.

SI also reported that one issue still to be ironed out was that Sanders is an Under Armour endorser, whereas the JSU Tigers have a contract with Nike. WAPT-TV in Jackson, Miss., corroborated that reporting while noting that school officials were denying Sanders was a candidate, but sources at the school claimed he was “in position to be the next head coach.”

Jackson television station WLBT also reported an apparent difference between what JSU officials were saying in public and what sources at the school were telling it. A journalist at the station posted what he described as a leaked itinerary from JSU that showed several events set for Monday related to the hiring of a new coach. The itinerary featured an image of Sanders on it. The Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported that it also received the itinerary.

A spokesman for the Tigers did not immediately reply to a request from The Washington Post for comment.

JSU declined to renew the contract of former head coach John Hendrick in August and installed offensive coordinator TC Taylor as interim coach. With the Southwestern Athletic Conference postponing fall sports amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tigers’ first football game is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Asked earlier this month about rumors that Sanders was interested in replacing Hendrick, JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson said, “It shows how big we are.”

Sanders, who starred at Florida State, has been linked to coaching jobs at that school in the past. In January, Sanders confirmed to the “Dan Patrick Show” that he wanted to coach the Seminoles, and he promised, “I’m going to be a head coach at college football next year.”

Asked where that might happen, Sanders replied, “Somewhere. I’m not definite."

He added at the time, “This is a desire, this is something that is my calling. I’m going to coach college football. Head coach, not coach. Head coach.”

Sanders, who was selected for eight Pro Bowls and was a six-time first-team all-pro over a 14-year NFL career, first coached at a charter school he helped found in 2012, Prime Prep Academy. The school closed in 2015 after surrendering its charter amid allegations of financial mismanagement.

News that Sanders was at least close to landing the JSU job sparked speculation that he might try to get his son Shedeur, who committed to Florida Atlantic after throwing for 3,477 yards, 47 touchdowns and four interceptions as a junior last season (per MaxPreps), to follow him to the Tigers.

If Sanders is hired, he would add another outsized personality to a local college football landscape that already features Lane Kiffin at Mississippi and Mike Leach at Mississippi State. It would also be a coup for sports programs at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), which are gaining attention from some previously out-of-reach recruits amid the national reckoning with racial injustice.