While Antetokounmpo was the clear MVP favorite for most of the regular season, his selection wasn’t announced until after Milwaukee’s unexpected second-round loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble. The Bucks were not the same juggernaut after the four-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus, and their quick exit forced Antetokounmpo to accept his award by video from Athens, rather than at an in-person ceremony.

Antetokounmpo’s time at Disney World was challenging for many reasons: He was ejected and suspended for head-butting an opponent, he committed a costly late-game foul in Game 2 against the Heat and he suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him for the Bucks’ season-ending loss. The second-round exit stands as the biggest disappointment of Antetokounmpo’s seven-year career.

Yet the NBA instructed this year’s voting panel, composed of media members, to make their award selections based solely on games played before the league shut down on March 11. Because not all 30 teams were invited to the NBA’s restart, the NBA sought to create a level playing field for award candidates, as league rules link official awards and recognitions to compensation in certain cases. In addition to his Defensive Player of the Year selection, Antetokounmpo was also named to the All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team.

Antetokounmpo beat out runner-up LeBron James and finalist James Harden to become the first back-to-back MVP winner since Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in 2015 and 2016. The chronological list of back-to-back winners now includes: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Steve Nash, James, Curry and Antetokounmpo.

What’s next for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be one of the defining story lines of the upcoming offseason. Antetokounmpo can sign a supermax extension to remain in Milwaukee, or he can play out next season and become a free agent in 2021. Numerous teams have already been rumored to have interest in Antetokounmpo, but he has long expressed a desire to remain in Milwaukee and told Yahoo Sports earlier this month that he would not request a trade this summer. Antetokounmpo recently met with Bucks ownership to debrief this season and plan for the future.