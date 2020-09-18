“I’m extremely proud for what I’ve accomplished, where I was [as an unknown teenage prospect] and where I am [now], where I came from,” Antetokounmpo said on a conference call from his hometown of Athens. “It’s been an unbelievable journey; nobody would ever have imagined this. Not even myself when I got to the league. At the end of the day, there’s no emotion. You can’t put emotion into this. You’ve got to keep getting better. You’re not done yet. The goal is always to be the best. The goal is always the championship.”

While Antetokounmpo was the clear MVP favorite for most of the regular season, his selection wasn’t announced until after Milwaukee’s unexpected second-round loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble. The Bucks were not the same juggernaut after the four-month hiatus amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and their quick exit forced Antetokounmpo to accept his award by video from Greece, rather than at an in-person ceremony.

Antetokounmpo’s time at Disney World was challenging for many reasons: He was ejected and suspended for head-butting an opponent, he committed a costly late-game foul in Game 2 against the Heat, and he suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him for the Bucks’ season-ending loss. Instead of claiming his first ring as many expected, Antetokounmpo suffered the biggest disappointment of his seven-year career by losing in the second round.

Yet the NBA instructed this year’s voting panel, composed of media members, to make their award selections based solely on games played before the league shut down March 11. Because not all 30 teams were invited to the NBA’s restart, the NBA sought to create a level playing field for award candidates, as league rules link official awards and recognitions to compensation in certain cases. In addition to his Defensive Player of the Year selection, Antetokounmpo was also named to the all-NBA first team and all-defensive first team.

“Don’t call me MVP until I’m a champion,” Antetokounmpo told NBA TV. “I’m happy with this award, but I want more.”

Antetokounmpo beat out runner-up LeBron James and fellow finalist James Harden to become the first back-to-back MVP winner since Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in 2015 and 2016. The chronological list of back-to-back winners: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Steve Nash, James, Curry and Antetokounmpo.

What’s next for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be one of the defining story lines of the upcoming offseason. Antetokounmpo can sign a supermax contract extension to remain in Milwaukee, or he can play out next season and become a free agent in 2021. Numerous teams have been rumored to have interest in Antetokounmpo, but he has long expressed a desire to remain in Milwaukee and told Yahoo Sports this month that he would not request a trade this summer. Antetokounmpo recently met with Bucks ownership to debrief this season and plan for the future.

“I had a great meeting with the owners talking about the team, talking about what went wrong, what we can improve,” Antetokounmpo said, declining to reveal details. “As long as everybody is on the same page and as long as everybody is fighting for the same thing, which is to be a champion, I don’t see why [I wouldn’t] be in Milwaukee for the next 15 years.”