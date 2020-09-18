Harrison’s enthusiasm for positive Pumas plays typically electrifies an already high-powered team.

“Hearing him say ‘Touchdown Pumas’ just gives us so much excitement,” Wise quarterback Jayden Sauray said. “It gives a lot of energy to hear our fans and just keeps them engaged in the game.”

Jason S. Gordon used to be the PA announcer for Wise, and Harrison, who had been working as a security guard at the school, got his start as an occasional fill-in. His bright personality popped through the speakers, and he quickly became a fan favorite. So when Gordon was named Wise’s athletic director, he gave Harrison the announcing job.

“He’s a fun-loving guy that always goes the extra mile to make sure that fans have the best experience possible,” Gordon said. “When the fans aren’t making enough noise or bringing energy levels that are acceptable for him, he lets them know about it and tells them to pick it up.”

A lifelong resident of Prince George’s County, Harrison makes the crowd feel right at home. “It’s a very familiar voice,“ Gordon said. “It literally sounds like you’re watching the game, chillin’ with your homeboy from up the street.”

Harrison is now a contractor for the federal government by day, but losing his nighttime release this season stings. He craves those 2½-hour stints watching football and relaying information to the masses during Friday night home games.

“This is my community, and these [Wise fans] are my people,” Harrison said. “Announcing is something I love, and every time I’m on the mic, it’s an opportunity to celebrate these kids and help bring a bit of excitement to my people.”

During the past decade, Harrison has witnessed the program’s ascent to the top of the state: Wise has won four of the past five Maryland 4A championships and five overall. That continued success makes Harrison something of a hated figure for opposing players and fans.

When you’re on the other side of a Wise victory, every roar of “Puuuumaaas!” is increasingly frustrating.

“If you’ve played us and you’re from out-of-county,” Gordon said, “it’s basically ringing in your ears until the cows come home due to the amount of the success we’ve had on the field.”

For Harrison, the seasons have blurred together, but a game a few years ago against Eleanor Roosevelt is the most memorable. The teams were tied at halftime, and Roosevelt’s players were feeling good about themselves, so they danced and scraped their cleats over the Pumas’ midfield logo. When Wise surged past the Raiders in the second half, Harrison made sure to amplify the perceived disrespect.

“In Prince George’s County, the people love to talk trash and have fun,” Harrison said. “But if you talk trash, you got to back it up or people are going to check you. That night they didn’t, so I just made a little comment about not seeing much dancing in the second half.”

Harrison remains optimistic about the return of Maryland high school football in the spring. But even if it returns, crowd sizes probably would be limited. While there may still be a need for public address announcers, fewer fans would give Harrison less of an audience for his trademark catchphrases.

Until then, Harrison said he will spend his Fridays on the couch as he attempts to fill the void left by the postponed season.

“For some people, having another free Friday night brings them joy, but when you’ve been announcing for as long as I have, it just feels like a part of you is missing,” Harrison said. “Instead of circling game dates and doing my part to help support these kids, I’ll be sitting at home, and that’s tough.”