Maryland will begin the season at Northwestern. The Terrapins’ schedule includes another cross-division game at home against Minnesota. Maryland will also play Ohio State, Michigan State and Rutgers at home, which resembles the team’s home slate before the novel coronavirus pandemic prompted adjustments.

Big Ten teams will play all six opponents in their division as usual, plus two cross-division games. On the final weekend of the season, the top two teams from each division will meet in the Big Ten title game. The other teams in the conference will also play a ninth game, with the No. 2 team in the East division facing the No. 2 team in the West and so forth. However, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, who chaired the football scheduling subcommittee on the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force, said that those matchups could be tweaked to avoid rematches.

This is the Big Ten’s third version of the 2020 schedule. The conference previously announced a 10-game, conference-only schedule that began in early September before it decided to postpone the season.

Big Ten schools will not sell tickets to the general public, but the conference could still allow the families of players and staff to attend.

In the Big Ten, teams will play nine games in nine weeks, leaving no room for error. Unlike other conferences — and the Big Ten’s previous schedule released in August — there are no windows to make up canceled games. The conference could end the season with some teams playing an unequal number of games. That may require unusual tiebreaker procedures in determining each division’s champion. For any team contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff, missed games could hurt their resume.

The availability of daily testing has reassured the conference that once deemed the season too unsafe to play. The Big Ten hopes that quickly identifying positive cases will keep the virus from spreading. During the first few weeks of the 2020 season, more than a dozen games in the Football Bowl Subdivision had to be postponed or canceled because teams didn’t have enough players available.

The ACC and Big 12 have already returned to play, and the SEC begins its schedule Sept. 26. Because of its initial decision to postpone, the Big Ten is weeks behind those leagues. But barring a mass of canceled games, the Big Ten’s teams will still be able to play meaningful seasons. The Pac-12, which followed the Big Ten and postponed the season in August, is the only Power Five conference without a plan for the fall, but it is also taking steps toward playing.