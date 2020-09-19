But there is some football on TV on Saturday, something that didn’t seem even remotely possible earlier this year, so that’s nice.
All times Eastern.
Time
Game
TV
Noon
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State
ESPN
Noon
No. 19 Louisiana Lafayette at Georgia State
ESPN2
Noon
Syracuse at No. 25 Pittsburgh
ACC Network
Noon
Liberty at Western Kentucky
ESPNU
Noon
Navy at Tulane
ABC
2:30
South Florida at No. 7 Notre Dame
USA
3:30
No. 14 Central Florida at Georgia Tech
ABC
3:30
No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall
CBS
3:30
Troy at Middle Tennessee
ESPN
4
The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson
ACC Network
6
SMU at North Texas
CBS Sports Network
7:30
No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville
ABC
7:30
Texas State at Louisiana Monroe
ESPNU
7:30
Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
ESPN2
8
Wake Forest at North Carolina State
ACC Network
Speaking of peculiar, Sun Belt teams went 3-0 against the Big 12 last weekend, with Louisiana Lafayette’s dominant 34-14 win at Iowa State perhaps the most surprising. As a result, the Ragin’ Cajuns enter Saturday’s game at Georgia State ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time in the modern era. (The school was known as the Southwestern Louisiana Institute when it was last ranked in 1943.) Louisiana Lafayette returned both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and held the Cyclones scoreless for the final 31 minutes. Georgia State, which returns 16 starters from a team that beat Tennessee last season, is playing its first game after the first two on its schedule were canceled because of the pandemic. …
For a guy whose father was run out of town after a 6-6 season in 2009 and who was the subject of fan-base grumbling as a teenager helping out on the sideline, Charlie Weis Jr. seems to be taking his return to Notre Dame Stadium in stride. “It will be cool to go up there, cool to see the stadium one more time and all that, but I just want to do the best I can to help our guys win,” he told the Tampa Bay Times this week, one of numerous interviews he has done ahead of South Florida’s visit to Notre Dame.
Weis is only 27 but already is in his second job as an FBS offensive coordinator after coming over from Florida Atlantic in the offseason to lead the Bulls’ attack. During his father’s five-season tenure at Notre Dame, Weis Jr. would hold up the oversize cards that signaled the Fighting Irish’s offensive plays, making him a highly visible target during a sluggish period in Notre Dame history. Despite that, he decided that coaching was for him and has risen quickly up the coaching ranks, scoring jobs at Alabama and with the Atlanta Falcons before becoming an NCAA offensive coordinator. “It makes you feel proud as a dad who happened to have been a coach,” the elder Weis told the Times. “There’s so many people that have so many favorable things to say about him. But he’s on his own.” …
Miami’s recent road history against stronger opposition has been less than stellar, with the Hurricanes losing 23 of their past 26 games away from home against ranked teams. (They haven’t won a true road game over an AP-ranked foe since beating No. 22 Duke in 2015.) If the Hurricanes are to win at Louisville, they’ll probably need big games from two big-time transfer additions: quarterback D’Eriq King, who accounted for 6,346 yards of offense and 78 touchdowns in 22 games at Houston, and defensive end Quincy Roche, who entered the season as the FBS active sacks leader from his time at Temple. The Cardinals, who climbed out of the wreckage of Bobby Petrino’s calamitous final season to go 8-5 with a bowl win last season under Scott Satterfield, have a transfer standout of their own in former junior college star Braden Smith, who had four receptions for 110 yards in their opening win over Western Kentucky.