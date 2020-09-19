But there is some football on TV on Saturday, something that didn’t seem even remotely possible earlier this year, so that’s nice.

All times Eastern.

AD

AD

Time Time Game TV Noon Noon Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State ESPN Noon Noon No. 19 Louisiana Lafayette at Georgia State ESPN2 Noon Noon Syracuse at No. 25 Pittsburgh ACC Network Noon Noon Liberty at Western Kentucky ESPNU Noon Noon Navy at Tulane ABC 2:30 2:30 South Florida at No. 7 Notre Dame USA 3:30 3:30 No. 14 Central Florida at Georgia Tech ABC 3:30 3:30 No. 23 Appalachian State at Marshall CBS 3:30 3:30 Troy at Middle Tennessee ESPN 4 4 The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson ACC Network 6 6 SMU at North Texas CBS Sports Network 7:30 7:30 No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville ABC 7:30 7:30 Texas State at Louisiana Monroe ESPNU 7:30 7:30 Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi ESPN2 8 8 Wake Forest at North Carolina State ACC Network

Speaking of peculiar, Sun Belt teams went 3-0 against the Big 12 last weekend, with Louisiana Lafayette’s dominant 34-14 win at Iowa State perhaps the most surprising. As a result, the Ragin’ Cajuns enter Saturday’s game at Georgia State ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time in the modern era. (The school was known as the Southwestern Louisiana Institute when it was last ranked in 1943.) Louisiana Lafayette returned both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and held the Cyclones scoreless for the final 31 minutes. Georgia State, which returns 16 starters from a team that beat Tennessee last season, is playing its first game after the first two on its schedule were canceled because of the pandemic. …

For a guy whose father was run out of town after a 6-6 season in 2009 and who was the subject of fan-base grumbling as a teenager helping out on the sideline, Charlie Weis Jr. seems to be taking his return to Notre Dame Stadium in stride. “It will be cool to go up there, cool to see the stadium one more time and all that, but I just want to do the best I can to help our guys win,” he told the Tampa Bay Times this week, one of numerous interviews he has done ahead of South Florida’s visit to Notre Dame.

Weis is only 27 but already is in his second job as an FBS offensive coordinator after coming over from Florida Atlantic in the offseason to lead the Bulls’ attack. During his father’s five-season tenure at Notre Dame, Weis Jr. would hold up the oversize cards that signaled the Fighting Irish’s offensive plays, making him a highly visible target during a sluggish period in Notre Dame history. Despite that, he decided that coaching was for him and has risen quickly up the coaching ranks, scoring jobs at Alabama and with the Atlanta Falcons before becoming an NCAA offensive coordinator. “It makes you feel proud as a dad who happened to have been a coach,” the elder Weis told the Times. “There’s so many people that have so many favorable things to say about him. But he’s on his own.” …

AD

AD