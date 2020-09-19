Okay, admittedly that part isn’t so riveting.

While it remains worth reiterating at every turn that any college football is both something of an achievement and a dicey proposition, the season doesn’t feel like it’s in full swing.

It’s partially a function of postponements (BYU-Army and Virginia-Virginia Tech are among this week’s crop, with Charlotte-North Carolina a late addition Thursday), and some of it is a byproduct of staggered starting dates.

AD

This week doesn’t solve the problem. Only 10 of the teams in the Associated Press top 25 play on Saturday. Eight of the other 15 are SEC teams, two are Big 12 programs who logged their nonconference game last week and five (Army, BYU, Memphis, North Carolina and Virginia Tech) were supposed to play but won’t thanks to virus outbreaks.

AD

The only game between ranked teams is Miami’s trip to Louisville. The next best contest on paper is … Central Florida-Georgia Tech? Appalachian State-Marshall? Maybe even the likes of Boston College-Duke and Syracuse-Pittsburgh out of the ACC?

Of course, the best counsel now is the same thing required over the last six months: Patience. Possessing it was a prerequisite for preparing for the buildup on any sports, and especially college sports. It’s still needed now. The best parts of the 2020 college football season are (hopefully) yet to come. One thing’s for certain: This week isn’t designed to be one of them.

Five with the most at stake

1. Miami (and Louisville). The ACC is the only power conference with anything resembling a full schedule this week, and this matchup in Derby City is easily the most compelling of the bunch. Both the Hurricanes (UAB) and Cardinals (Western Kentucky) handled capable Conference USA teams to open the year, and both could contend for a spot in the top four in the ACC. There’s probably a little more for Miami, which is coming off a 6-7 season, to prove in its conference opener.

AD

AD

2. Central Florida. The Knights had 10 players (including a pair of projected starters) opt out of the season because of the pandemic. Nonetheless, they’re 35-4 over the last three seasons and have a strong recent history of picking off brand-name programs. Their opener at Georgia Tech got more interesting last weekend when the improved Yellow Jackets won a slugfest at Florida State.

3. North Carolina State. It could be another lean year for the Wolfpack, who went 4-8 last season and open up against a Wake Forest bunch that was predictably drubbed by Clemson on Saturday. The home team has won 11 of the last 13 in the series, but one of the exceptions was Wake’s win in Raleigh two years ago. In fact, the Demon Deacons are seeking their first four-game winning streak against N.C. State since 1951-54.

4. Appalachian State. The Mountaineers have a victory over Charlotte in the bank, though it was less heralded than some of the other triumphs the Sun Belt managed last weekend. A trip to Marshall, coupled with a midweek promotion to CBS’s 3:30 p.m. slot, is an intriguing test for a program that’s won 29 of its last 32 games dating back to 2017.

AD

AD

5. Duke. The pickings are slim this week, and Baylor would have received the nod here if its game against Houston (a matchup of teams hadn’t met since the demise of the Southwest Conference after the 1995 season that was thrown together in a matter of days) was kiboshed Friday. But the Blue Devils (0-1) are interesting enough. They played pretty well on defense for more than a half in a 27-13 loss at Notre Dame. They welcome Boston College, a team that has yet to play for its first-year coach Jeff Hafley, to Durham. It’s a game Duke probably needs to pick off to make a run at a winning season.

Heisman watch

The SEC still isn’t underway, so this list remains very much a work in progress, but it does reflect some of the better performances seen over the season’s first two weeks.

AD

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson. The junior threw for 351 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more in a rout of Wake Forest. The Tigers’ star top impediment to claiming the No. 1 spot at year’s end might be the likelihood his outings end before the fourth quarter as Clemson rolls up comfortable victories.

AD

2. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas. Yes, it was against Texas-El Paso, but Ehlinger roasted the Miners for 426 yards and five touchdowns in the Longhorns’ lone nonconference game.

3. QB Brady White, Memphis. The lone holdover from last week, White’s 280 yards and four touchdowns against Arkansas State look a little better after the Red Wolves upended Kansas State in their second outing.

AD

4. QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma. Already assured of a place on the all-name team, Rattler sliced up Bobby Petrino-coached Missouri State for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start for the Sooners.

5. TB Travis Etienne, Clemson. Remember, Etienne (and not Lawrence) is the reigning two-time ACC player of the year. He opened his senior year in workmanlike fashion, rumbling 102 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

AD

6. QB D’Eriq King, Miami. King wasn’t at his absolute best in the Hurricanes’ opener against UAB, but he was a clear improvement over The U’s production at the position the last couple years. If Miami keeps winning, we’ll hear plenty about the Houston graduate transfer.