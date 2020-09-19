Yow, a homegrown player from Clifton, Va., had entered at the start of the second half for the injured Mohammed Abu, and, in his seventh regular season appearance, calmly smashed a left-footed shot into the near side.

Joseph Mora’s cross deep into the penalty area was headed into the path of Yow, a second-year pro who came through United’s youth academy.

United almost won it in the final seconds, but Toronto’s Quentin Westberg made a terrific slap save on Erik Sorga’s bid at the near post.

Yow’s stunning equalizer capped an up-and-down night for United (2-5-5, 11 points). Ola Kamara scored in the fifth minute, but Alejandro Pozuelo and substitute Ayo Akinola took advantage of D.C.’s continuing defensive breakdowns.

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid returned to the starting lineup after missing four matches — first for personal reasons, then fitness issues, then because Chris Seitz was in good form. There was one other change: Left wing Kevin Paredes, 17, had his string of seven consecutive starts end, yielding to Yamil Asad.

Despite the 2-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls last weekend, Coach Ben Olsen said he saw encouraging signs in the rare double-striker partnership of Kamara and Gelmin Rivas. He also stuck with the defensive-midfield duo of Abu and Júnior Moreno and kept the back line intact despite errors that led to goals against the Red Bulls.

Injuries continue to limit Olsen’s options. Midfielder Ulises Segura (calf) this past week joined the list, raising the total to six regulars. Abu’s knee injury just before halftime made it seven.

Center back Steven Birnbaum, who has missed five games with an ankle injury, is not expected back until next weekend, at the earliest, against New England. Russell Canouse, a right back and defensive midfielder, was sidelined for a fifth match with a hamstring ailment. His timetable is unclear.

Paul Arriola (knee), Felipe Martins (knee) and Edison Flores (head) are the others.

After three games apiece against Montreal and Vancouver, Toronto (6-2-4, 22 points) played in the United States for the first time since the Disney World tournament in July. Because U.S. teams are not allowed in Canada, Toronto is tentatively planning to play six “home” games at the University of Connecticut’s football stadium in East Hartford starting Sept. 27 against Columbus.

D.C. and Toronto collided in the group stage in Florida, a 2-2 draw in which United scored two late goals and the teams scuffled afterward.

On this night, United accomplished something that had eluded it since Sept. 22, 2019, against Seattle: It scored before halftime. And it happened well before intermission.

In the fifth minute, Kamara pressured Omar Gonzalez in the center circle, forcing a giveaway to launch himself on a breakaway. Westberg got his right hand on the shot, but the ball bumped the right post and rolled into the net for Kamara’s second goal of the season.

Hamid passed his first test, tipping Pozuelo’s free kick over the crossbar. Moments later, Asad blasted a 10-yard bid over Westberg but off the crossbar.

Toronto drew even in the 17th minute. United’s Donovan Pines attempted an acrobatic clearance at the top of the six-yard box. He knocked down Richie Laryea’s cross but did not clear it, leaving the ball for Pozuelo to snap past Hamid.

United captain Frédéric Brillant, who seemed better positioned to handle the cross, gestured and yelled at Pines, the second-year homegrown player who has had some rough moments in recent weeks.

“It’s a clearance we should do better with,” Olsen said.

Just before halftime, Abu injured his left knee disrupting Pablo Piatti’s shot at the top of the penalty area. The extent of the injury was not immediately clear.

Toronto went ahead in the 60th minute. Laryea crossed to the back side. After one hop, Piatti lifted the ball to Akinola, a halftime substitute, who found a pocket of space between Brillant and Pines for a six-yard header beyond Hamid’s reach.

Akinola, 20, has scored six goals this year, with three against United.

Olsen inserted substitutes young (Paredes; Moses Nyeman, 16; and Sorga, 21) and old (Federico Higuaín, 35). The score line did not budge until Yow’s stunner.

Notes: Moreno was named to the Venezuelan national team for the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifying competition in South America, set for Oct. 9 at Colombia and Oct. 13 vs. Paraguay. MLS has yet to announce its October schedule. Moreno is tentatively scheduled to leave Oct. 5 and return Oct. 14 to 15. …

United will visit Nashville (3-5-3, 12 points) on Wednesday. …