Verlander, 37, had been trying to return to the Astros from a bout of elbow soreness that forced him to the injured list just one start into his 2020 season. But the soreness worsened following a simulated game he threw Wednesday in Houston, and after consulting with several doctors, he made the decision to undergo surgery — which is likely to keep him sidelined through most if not all of 2021.

His two-year $66 million contract with the Astros expires at the end of 2021, which means he could enter free agency that winter — at age 39 — having not pitched, save for one start this July, for the better part of two years. With two Cy Youngs, an MVP award, eight all-star appearances and five strikeout titles in his career, he is considered a near-lock Hall-of-Famer.

“I was hopeful that I would be able to return to competition in 2020,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “ … Obviously, I’m extremely disappointed, but I will not let this slow down my aspirations for my career. I’m confident that with a proper rehabilitation program and my unwavering commitment that this surgery will ultimately lengthen my career as opposed to shorten it.”

The news comes as the Astros, 25-26 entering Saturday’s play, have struggled to lock down a spot in the eight-team AL playoff field. They are just 6-12 in September and are holding down second place in the AL West, seven games behind first-place Oakland and three games ahead of third-place Seattle.

They were counting on Verlander’s return to the top of their rotation as a springboard into October, but now, if they make the postseason at all, will feature a rotation headed by veterans Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers Jr., with Jose Urquidy and Framber Valdez in more prominent spots.

The loss of Verlander also calls into question whether the Astros’ championship window — which first opened in 2017, with a World Series title later tainted by a sign-stealing scandal — has begun to close, if not slam shut.

Several core members of the 2017-19 squads — which won three straight division titles and advanced to another World Series appearance last year — have regressed this season, with second baseman José Altuve (.601 OPS), third baseman Alex Bregman (.799) and shortstop Carlos Correa (.724) all down at least 200 points of OPS since last year, and with outfielder George Springer, first baseman Yuli Gurriel and outfielder Josh Reddick all eligible for free agency in November. Greinke, ostensibly their ace heading into 2021, will pitch that season at age 37.

Verlander, Altuve, Greinke and Bregman alone are due to earn $115 million combined in 2021.

Baseball has seen a rash of arm injuries to pitchers during a season that featured a nearly four-month shutdown due start in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and a shorter-than-usual ramp-up to an Opening Day in July. Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals, Corey Kluber of the Texas Rangers and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels are among the pitchers whose 2020 seasons were impacted due to arm injuries (though Ohtani, a two-way player, continues to play as a designated hitter).

And now, that grim list also includes Verlander.

“I tried as hard as I could to come back and play this season,” Verlander said in a video statement accompanying his Instagram post. “Unfortunately my body just did not cooperate.”