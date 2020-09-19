Norvell will be the first head coach in major college football to miss a game because of a reported positive test. Toledo’s Jason Candle and ULCA’s Chip Kelly also tested positive in July and March, respectively.

“My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program, and we will put that plan in place while I am away,” Norvell said. “I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare.”

Norvell, 38, added his wife and daughter tested negative but are quarantining.

Per the ACC covid-19 report, anyone within a football program who tests positive is required to isolate for 10 days, which includes Florida State’s next game Sept. 26 on the road against Miami. The Seminoles had an open date this weekend.

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen, also the tight ends coach, will handle in-person coaching duties for the Miami game, Norvell said.

“I am grateful to the administration, players and staff for their commitment to the protocols we have in place,” Norvell said, “which have helped us limit contact with others and allowed us to continue moving forward.”

It’s unclear if any players, assistant coaches or support staff tested positive as well. ACC guidelines for contact tracing require anyone who has been in proximity to someone who has tested positive must quarantine for 14 days.

Florida State lost its first game of the season, 16-13, to Georgia Tech last Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in front of an announced attendance of 17,538.