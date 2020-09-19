In 2019, Reyna made about $700,000, a figure that would put him in the top tier of D.C. salaries.

Because of quarantine protocols, Reyna will not be available to play right away.

In a written statement, United General Manager Dave Kasper said Reyna “has been on our radar for a while now.

“He has shown the quality and goal-scoring ability to make a real impact in this league. … We are getting a true attacking talent and we look forward to him bolstering our attack as we push for a playoff spot."

Reyna, who turned 27 on Thursday, has recorded 20 goals and 17 assists in 77 MLS regular season matches since joining the Whitecaps from Austria’s RB Salzburg in 2017. His most productive season was 2018, when he had six goals and 11 assists.

Last year, he scored seven times and added one assist. This season, Reyna has one goal and one assist in eight appearances. His last start for the Whitecaps was Aug. 18. Three days later, he was dropped from the game-day roster for breaking team rules.

In May, during the MLS pandemic shutdown, the Whitecaps ordered Reyna and a teammate to enter a 14-day self-quarantine after they violated British Columbia’s physical-distancing guidelines.

Reyna is the second South American forward acquired by United in recent weeks, joining Venezuela’s Gelmin Rivas, who had been playing in Turkey. Rivas, 31, has made two appearances since arriving in Washington.

Entering Saturday’s match against Toronto FC, United (2-5-4) scored just nine goals, tied for second fewest in the league. D.C. has gone scoreless in four of the past seven outings and starting striker Ola Kamara has scored once (on a penalty kick).

Reyna is the second Peruvian national team player on United’s roster, reuniting with attacker Edison Flores, who is currently sidelined with head injuries. Reyna played in 2018 World Cup qualifiers but was not selected for the squad in Russia.

Axel Schuster, the Whitecaps’ sporting director, said in a written statement, “We’re pleased we were able to arrange a deal that is best for both the club as well as Yordy."