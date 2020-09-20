The best evidence that his prowess has reached into the clouds came beneath so few of them on a shining near-fall day 25 miles northeast of Manhattan in an event postponed from its customary June. Sixty-one men awakened with the chance to go out and let the course hurl them around like rag dolls. Sixty shot black numbers.

One shot red.

With his 67 and his final score of 6-under-par 274 shouting the major-Sunday chops to go with all his other chops, DeChambeau bested playing partner Matthew Wolff by six shots after starting the day trailing the 21-year-old by two. As the young duo briefly hinted at a match-play donnybrook before DeChambeau pulled away, this busy-brained physics major from Southern Methodist University became only the third man to shoot under par across four days in the six U.S. Opens held at Winged Foot, following upon only Fuzzy Zoeller and Greg Norman in 1984.

And in the category of golf’s boundless arcana, DeChambeau became only the third man, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, to add a U.S. Open title to his NCAA and U.S. Amateur titles (both 2015) in the same lifetime. The top-10 mainstay ranked No. 9 in the world did so after banging balls on the range into the chilly Saturday night, and he did so with a round that should rank among the transcendent in this young golfing century, given its superiority to his talented rivals.

Everybody else who woke up Sunday with a chance — from longtime threat Louis Oosthuizen to habitual contender Xander Schauffele to established titan Rory McIlroy to terribly unlucky Harris English — wound up in the leader board distance. English, the Georgian, did so right away from five shots off the lead, when his drive off No. 1 went both left and undiscovered in the piggish rough, a fate that wouldn’t have happened had galleries been around to find it and maybe even clumsily spill a visible sheen of a beverage upon it. He went back to the tee, restarted his double bogey and grimaced.

He chipped out from the sand and the depths while half-visible on No. 2, as kind a turn of fairness as sports offers.

But if things wobbled a bit early, they turned for real mid-round.

During the holes near the turn, Schauffele and Oosthuizen still had rational hope, lurking at even par with DeChambeau at 3 under and Wolff at 2 under after the leaders both bogeyed No. 8. Then DeChambeau skied a 375-yard picture of a drive to the right side of the No. 9 fairway. Then Wolff bombarded a 388-yard burner of a drive just by DeChambeau. Then they both reached the green of the par-5 in two. Then they did things an audience would have relished.

DeChambeau, going first, sent an eagle putt from 38 feet with some of the best pace in the wretched human history of putting. It went in without hesitation or hurry, and he led by three. Then Wolff, whose first two major finishes of his life have gone “T4” and “2,” studied his 10-footer, drained that without drama and dramatically drew within one.

The difference became that DeChambeau maintained his steadiness. He parred the par-3 No. 10 with a formulaic two-putt, while Wolff bogeyed it after choking up half the club to exit some savage foliage between the sand and green.

So the lead reached two, and then while Wolff parred the 365-yard No. 11, DeChambeau airmailed a drive 320, then sent a second shot a disappointing 13 feet shy, then hit a birdie putt a not-disappointing 13 feet to the cup. The lead reached three.

Wolff, whose 2-for-14 stat reaching fairways Saturday made his 65 all the more remarkable, bogeyed No. 14 and double-bogeyed No. 16 as his troubles began to widen and deepen. The lead reached six.

By the time they reached the vaunted closing Winged Foot holes that so famously felled Phil Mickelson in 2006, competition had changed to coronation. DeChambeau clearly would gain his seventh PGA Tour win, dating back to the John Deere of 2017 and through his four wins in the calendar year 2018. “I try and take a very complex variabilistic (sic) game and try to understand it, to understand every single variable in this whole game of golf,” he said after winning that John Deere. By Sunday, he had mastered a slew of variables.