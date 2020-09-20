Fans will be in attendance in Miami, Indy, Dallas
There will be fans in the stands at three games Sunday — in Miami, Indianapolis and Dallas.
The Cowboys are expected to have a crowd of about 20,000 for their game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Dolphins are to have about 13,000 fans when they host the Buffalo Bills. The Colts are to have 2,500 in attendance for their game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Browns began Week 2 with an announced crowd of 6,000 for their victory Thursday night in Cleveland over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL is allowing fans to attend games when it is permitted by applicable state and local guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The league is requiring that all fans who attend games this season wear masks. The rows closest to the field in each stadium are closed to fans and covered with tarps. Fans also are subject to other protocols, including distancing measures.
Fans were present at only two games — in Kansas City, Mo., for the Chiefs-Texans NFL season opener and in Jacksonville last Sunday — in Week 1. The city health department in Kansas City announced Thursday that it directed 10 people to quarantine after a fan who attended the Chiefs-Texans game Sept. 10 tested positive the following day for covid-19.
Kickers try to rebound in Week 2
NFL kickers are off to a better start in Week 2 after Cincinnati’s Randy Bullock made all three of his field goal attempts during the Bengals’ loss Thursday night in Cleveland. Bullock connected from 38, 43 and 27 yards.
While the quality of play leaguewide was relatively good in Week 1, kickers struggled. They connected on only 71.6 percent of their field goal attempts, down from 84.2 percent in Week 1 last season. Bullock missed a would-be game-tying 31-yarder in the final seconds of a loss last Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers. Stephen Gostkowski missed three field goals and an extra point in his Tennessee Titans debut Monday night at Denver before hitting the game-winning field goal.
The rest of the league, it seems, has adjusted relatively well to playing games in empty or mostly empty stadiums during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kickers must hope for a Week 2 rebound.
49ers’ George Kittle out with knee injury
George Kittle, who sprained his knee in the San Francisco’s Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, will not play against the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.
Kittle hobbled off after being hit near the end of the first half of the NFC champions’ 24-20 loss. Although he played in the second half, he wasn’t targeted by Jimmy Garoppolo and had only four catches for 44 yards.
Immediately after the game, he said he felt “fantastic” and the knee was “not an issue at all.” That changed over the week and General Manager John Lynch said the 49ers have “to be smart” in how they uses Kittle.
“George is obviously very important,” Lynch said, “and George is one of those guys who is going to want to play every time, so we have to be very judicious.”
Lynch offered no timetable for Kittle’s return, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he has a medial collateral ligament sprain and the team believes he’ll be able to play in Week 3 against the New York Giants.
In Kittle’s absence, the 49ers will look to tight ends Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley.