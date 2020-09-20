George Kittle, who sprained his knee in the San Francisco’s Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, will not play against the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

Kittle hobbled off after being hit near the end of the first half of the NFC champions’ 24-20 loss. Although he played in the second half, he wasn’t targeted by Jimmy Garoppolo and had only four catches for 44 yards.

Immediately after the game, he said he felt “fantastic” and the knee was “not an issue at all.” That changed over the week and General Manager John Lynch said the 49ers have “to be smart” in how they uses Kittle.

“George is obviously very important,” Lynch said, “and George is one of those guys who is going to want to play every time, so we have to be very judicious.”

Lynch offered no timetable for Kittle’s return, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he has a medial collateral ligament sprain and the team believes he’ll be able to play in Week 3 against the New York Giants.