In the first week of NFL games, officials called 181 penalties, the second-lowest number in the first week of the season since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, according to the NFL Network.

There were 84 offensive penalties, with 647 offensive penalty yards, and those were the fewest since 2002. There were 97 defensive penalties, the third most since 2002 and the yardage for defensive penalties — 1,187 — was a record. (Nineteen penalties, on offense and defense, were declined for a total of 200, or 12.5 per game.) In 2019 there were 309 penalties (19.3 per game) in Week 1.

Offensive holding penalties, in particular, declined from a year ago. There were 1.1 offensive holding penalties per game in Week 1 this season, down from 5.1 per game in Week 1 last season.

“When we were preparing, certainly going in, we had a theme of ‘clear and obvious’ and we wanted that to continue throughout the year,” Walt Anderson, the NFL’s senior VP of officiating training and development, told NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. “We had to address clear and obvious. You can’t miss clear and obvious and it starts with that. Going forward we don’t want all of a sudden to start calling the ticky tack stuff. We want things that are clear.”

