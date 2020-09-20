NFL player being withheld from Sunday’s games due to fever
One NFL player is being withheld from Sunday’s games because of a fever, according to a person familiar with the novel coronavirus testing protocols of the league and NFL Players Association.
The player’s identity was not immediately known.
According to the person familiar with the protocols, the player tested negative for covid-19 but was being withheld “out of caution.”
A second person familiar with the testing protocols confirmed that the player is being withheld and said that player “woke up ill” Sunday.
All players and coaches leaguewide tested negative Saturday, both of those people said.
Penalties decline with emphasis on ‘clear and obvious’
In the first week of NFL games, officials called 181 penalties, the second-lowest number in the first week of the season since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, according to the NFL Network.
There were 84 offensive penalties, with 647 offensive penalty yards, and those were the fewest since 2002. There were 97 defensive penalties, the third most since 2002 and the yardage for defensive penalties — 1,187 — was a record. (Nineteen penalties, on offense and defense, were declined for a total of 200, or 12.5 per game.) In 2019 there were 309 penalties (19.3 per game) in Week 1.
Offensive holding penalties, in particular, declined from a year ago. There were 1.1 offensive holding penalties per game in Week 1 this season, down from 5.1 per game in Week 1 last season.
“When we were preparing, certainly going in, we had a theme of ‘clear and obvious’ and we wanted that to continue throughout the year,” Walt Anderson, the NFL’s senior VP of officiating training and development, told NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. “We had to address clear and obvious. You can’t miss clear and obvious and it starts with that. Going forward we don’t want all of a sudden to start calling the ticky tack stuff. We want things that are clear.”
Rapoport asked if he was pleased to see the changed focus.
“That’s not as important as what the NFL likes and what the audience likes,” Anderson said. “People want to see penalties that need to be called, not penalties that are ticky tack.”
Tom Brady trying to end personal three-game losing streak
Tom Brady plays his first home game Sunday in Tampa when the Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers.
He’ll be without one of his top wide receivers after Chris Godwin was ruled out Saturday. Godwin was in the NFL’s concussion protocol last week.
Brady was spotted by the NFL Network on the field at Raymond James Stadium at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, standing at midfield and then inspecting the Buccaneers’ bench area before walking off. He began his Buccaneers tenure with a disappointing two-interception performance during last Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.
The six-time Super Bowl winner is on a three-game losing streak, dating to last season with the New England Patriots, and has had an interception returned for a touchdown in each game. He and the Buccaneers try to get into the win column Sunday.
Fans will be in attendance in Miami, Indy, Dallas
There will be fans in the stands at three games Sunday — in Miami, Indianapolis and Dallas.
The Cowboys are expected to have a crowd of about 20,000 for their game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Dolphins are to have about 13,000 fans when they host the Buffalo Bills. The Colts are to have 2,500 in attendance for their game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Browns began Week 2 with an announced crowd of 6,000 for their victory Thursday night in Cleveland over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL is allowing fans to attend games when it is permitted by applicable state and local guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The league is requiring that all fans who attend games this season wear masks. The rows closest to the field in each stadium are closed to fans and covered with tarps. Fans also are subject to other protocols, including distancing measures.
Fans were present at only two games — in Kansas City, Mo., for the Chiefs-Texans NFL season opener and in Jacksonville last Sunday — in Week 1. The city health department in Kansas City announced Thursday that it directed 10 people to quarantine after a fan who attended the Chiefs-Texans game Sept. 10 tested positive the following day for covid-19.
Kickers try to rebound in Week 2
NFL kickers are off to a better start in Week 2 after Cincinnati’s Randy Bullock made all three of his field goal attempts during the Bengals’ loss Thursday night in Cleveland. Bullock connected from 38, 43 and 27 yards.
While the quality of play leaguewide was relatively good in Week 1, kickers struggled. They connected on only 71.6 percent of their field goal attempts, down from 84.2 percent in Week 1 last season. Bullock missed a would-be game-tying 31-yarder in the final seconds of a loss last Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers. Stephen Gostkowski missed three field goals and an extra point in his Tennessee Titans debut Monday night at Denver before hitting the game-winning field goal.
The rest of the league, it seems, has adjusted relatively well to playing games in empty or mostly empty stadiums during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kickers must hope for a Week 2 rebound.
49ers’ George Kittle out with knee injury
George Kittle, who sprained his knee in the San Francisco’s Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, will not play against the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.
Kittle hobbled off after being hit near the end of the first half of the NFC champions’ 24-20 loss. Although he played in the second half, he wasn’t targeted by Jimmy Garoppolo and had only four catches for 44 yards.
Immediately after the game, he said he felt “fantastic” and the knee was “not an issue at all.” That changed over the week and General Manager John Lynch said the 49ers have “to be smart” in how they uses Kittle.
“George is obviously very important,” Lynch said, “and George is one of those guys who is going to want to play every time, so we have to be very judicious.”
Lynch offered no timetable for Kittle’s return, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he has a medial collateral ligament sprain and the team believes he’ll be able to play in Week 3 against the New York Giants.
In Kittle’s absence, the 49ers will look to tight ends Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley.