There were also fireworks, with 87 offensive touchdowns, the most in NFL history in Week 1 games. Teams averaged a combined 47.4 points per game, the fifth-highest total in Week 1 games.

But enough about Week 1. Here’s a look at Sunday’s games:

AD

All times Eastern All times Eastern Teams Network 1 1 Jaguars at Titans CBS 1 1 Panthers at Buccaneers Fox 1 1 Broncos at Steelers CBS 1 1 Rams at Eagles Fox 1 1 49ers at Jets Fox 1 1 Bills at Dolphins CBS 1 1 Vikings at Colts Fox 1 1 Lions at Packers Fox 1 1 Falcons at Cowboys Fox 1 1 Giants at Bears CBS 4:05 4:05 Washington Football Team at Cardinals Fox 4:25 4:25 Chiefs at Chargers CBS 4:25 4:25 Ravens at Texans CBS 8:20 8:20 Patriots at Seahawks NBC

1 p.m. games

The Lions-Packers matchup is elevated by Rodgers’s scorched-earth mind-set and the way Detroit lost last week. In a loss to Chicago, Lions rookie running back D’Andre Swift dropped what would have been a game-winning touchdown pass on the final possession. Meanwhile, the Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky — Mitchell Trubisky — completed 20 of 36 passes for 242 yards with three touchdowns, all of which came in the fourth quarter. If he can do that to the Lions, what will Rodgers do? He’s coming off a game against the Minnesota Vikings in which he completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers’s dazzling display was no doubt a “this time it’s personal” reminder to Packers brass and Coach Matt LaFleur, who dared draft his heir apparent in the spring.

AD

Rodgers isn’t the only star quarterback who has been on the receiving end of tough love. Tom Brady got a healthy dose of it from Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians after the 43-year-old completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a score in a loss to the Saints. Maybe, just maybe, the guy Brady misses most is Dante Scarnecchia, his longtime offensive line coach with the Patriots, and not Bill Belichick. This does, however, seem like a good time to remind everyone that this is only Week 2. Brady, as Gil Brandt pointed out, has four losses in Week 1 in his career, and after each of three previous losses, he went on to the Super Bowl that season. So he’s got that going for him.

AD

Like Brady, the Dallas Cowboys need to rebound from a loss. Their defeat by the Rams featured Coach Mike McCarthy’s questionable fourth-down decision and a controversial offensive pass interference call on Michael Gallup. The Falcons, with Dan Quinn already on the hot seat, offer them the chance.

Late afternoon games

Three games, each one a winner. Really.

AD

Even a game featuring the Washington Football Team, a.k.a. the NFC East division-leading Washington Football Team, which beat the Philadelphia Eagles last week, is worth checking out. Granted, Washington got to the top of the NFC East by being the only division team to win, but that sells it short. Its defensive line, with Chase Young and Ryan Kerrigan leading the way, sacked Carson Wentz eight times; Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury said watching that game film gives him “anxiety.” And Washington is plucky, coming back to score 27 unanswered points for the win against Philadelphia.

AD

The least compelling of the three games figures to be the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers matchup. That’s right: A game featuring one of the NFL’s most exciting players, Patrick Mahomes, falls to third in this slot. But don’t tell Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, who will be calling the game while Kevin Harlan and Trent Green work the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game.

The Ravens have not lost a regular season game since they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 29, 2019. They extended that streak behind Lamar Jackson, who had 275 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 152.1 passer rating last weekend. The Texans’ Deshaun Watson passed for 253 yards against the Chiefs but was sacked four times.

Sunday night game

A rejuvenated Newton vs. Russell Wilson caps the day’s games. Newton gave the New England Patriots’ offense a fresh look in their victory over the Miami Dolphins because, healthy for the first time in a few years, he was running amok. While he passed for only 155 yards, he had 15 carries for 75 yards, the most by a Patriots quarterback since Steve Grogan ran for 81 in 1977. It was a bit much and a bit worrisome, given how battered Newton was during his years in Carolina. But it probably is a sign of things to come for Newton, who is only signed for this season with a team known for its “next man up” attitude.

AD

AD

How good was Wilson last week? Good enough to beat out Rodgers for the NFC’s offensive player of the week honors. The Seahawks “let Russ cook,” and he served up 31 of 35 completions for 322 yards and four touchdowns in 38-25 win over the Falcons in Atlanta. This one will be the Seahawks’ home opener and will be played in an empty CenturyLink Field, which takes the vaunted 12th man out of the equation.