September 20, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT
What to watch for during Patriots-Seahawks on ‘Sunday Night Football’
The Patriots seek a 2-0 start to the post-Tom Brady era when they and their new quarterback, Cam Newton, play Sunday night in Seattle.
Newton ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns and completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards as the Patriots utilized the former league MVP’s dual-threat capabilities last Sunday. The Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins at home in Newton’s debut for the team.
The Patriots get to face the Seahawks without any fans at CenturyLink Field, usually one of the NFL’s loudest and toughest venues for a road team. The Seahawks are coming off a 38-25 triumph at Atlanta in their season opener as quarterback Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes.
By Mark Maske