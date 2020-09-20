Khudobin, who has had multiple clutch performances this postseason, made 35 saves on the night — including a stunning 22 in the third period — the most by a goaltender in any period of the finals since the NHL expansion (1967).

“Your goaltender has to keep you in the game, which he did tonight, make saves at the right moments,” Dallas interim coach Rick Bowness said. “You don’t want to give up a goal at the wrong time. You need a save at the right time. And Anton certainly gave us that tonight.”

Khudobin, whose play Tyler Seguin recently likened to former Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas, has played for 13 teams in five leagues since being drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the seventh round of the 2004 NHL Draft. Khudobin, who is looking like a leading Conn Smythe candidate, never started in a Stanley Cup playoffs game before this season.

“It is what it is,” Khudobin said after Game 1. “I tried to focus on the next shot. How many there are going to be, I try not to think about it. I just do my job.”

With a solid defensive effort coming from their goaltender, the Stars’ skaters also carried the team Saturday night. Joel Hanley, Jamie Oleksiak and Joel Kiviranta all scored, bringing up an unlikely cast of heroes to propel the Stars to victory.

“That’s how you win in the playoffs, getting contributions from guys that you’re not really looking at for offense and all of a sudden they step up and make big plays,” Bowness said.

Stay-at-home defenseman Oleksiak already has five goals this postseason after only having three goals during the regular season. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound blue-liner has never scored more than five goals in a single season.

“I think these playoffs, we’re getting the D involved more,” Oleksiak said. “I think the opportunities have come my way and I’ve been able to put them in … like I said, it’s definitely nice to contribute that way.”

For Joel Hanley, who opened the scoring on the night, it was his first career NHL goal, either in the regular season or postseason. The journeyman entered Saturday’s game with 46 games played in the regular season and seven in the playoffs without a goal.

Hanley became the first defenseman to score his first NHL goal in the finals since Jim Paek in 1991. The 29-year-old has just two points in seven games this postseason, and skated only 9:42 in Game 1.

“Joel Hanley, just couldn’t be happier for him,” Bowness said. “This kid has given us a lot of good quality minutes, so I couldn’t be happier for him [that] he gets a goal.”

Kiviranta added to his playoff magic, scoring his fifth goal in nine playoff games.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Kiviranta said. “Sometimes it goes like, whenever you shoot the puck it’s going in. Like right now.”

Kiviranta was the hero for the Stars in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Colorado Avalanche, scoring three goals, including the game-tying goal late in the third period and the series-clinching, game-winner in overtime.

The 24-year-old Finn became the first rookie ever to score a hat trick in a Game 7 and became the first player since Wayne Gretzky in 1993 to tally a hat trick in a Game 7.

“That’s how he plays. He’s fearless,” Bowness said. “As inexperienced as he is in terms of playing in our league [just 11 regular-season games], he’s one of our best forwards at making plays off the boards with the puck. He has a lot of poise and confidence with the puck, and he’s very reliable defensively.

“If I were any smarter as a coach I would have had him playing a lot earlier than this.”

And as the Stars continue to find their rhythm in the playoffs, with three more wins, the team that has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to scoring goals, could claim the second Stanley Cup in franchise history and their first since 1999. Working in their favor is their confidence, which has remained consistent throughout the unconventional postseason.

Game 2 is Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

“Listen, confidence, we know how we have to play regardless of opponent,” Bowness said. “There is a certain way we play that whether it is Calgary, Colorado Vegas or Tampa, there is a certain way we have to play to be effective so the confidence comes from knowing that regardless of the opponent, how we have to play to be successful. That is where our confidence comes from, Dallas Stars hockey.”