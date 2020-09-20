The first rider from Slovenia to win the race, Pogačar and Primoz Roglic, his fellow countryman and the race’s leader for the previous two weeks, had pursued one another across France over the last week. On Saturday, Pogačar wiped out Roglic’s 57-second edge and took an insurmountable 59-second lead going into the final day of a race that had been moved from the summer to September because of the pandemic.
Roglic finished second, 59 seconds behind, and Australian rider Richie Porte was third, 3:30 behind.
Pogačar, who rides for UAE Emirates, earned his third stage win of the Tour and Roglic finished fifth Saturday, almost two minutes behind Pogačar, who explained that he “just went full gas from the bottom to the top.” At the end, Pogačar rather than Roglic, who rides for Jumbo-Visma, was poised to become the first rider from Slovenia to win the race.
“Unforgettable,” Pogačar said of a Saturday performance that left him on the cusp of becoming the youngest winner of the Tour de France in the post-World War II era and the second youngest champion ever. “I think I’m dreaming.”
