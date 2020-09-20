Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Daniel and Tanya Snyder won’t attend game while quarantining ‘out of an abundance of caution’
Washington owner Daniel Snyder and his wife, Tanya, will miss their first game in 21 years after recently coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a statement, Washington team physician Anthony Casolaro said the Snyders tested negative for the virus, but he advised them to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
“They will be with the team in spirit, watching the game from home and rooting for a Washington victory,” the statement said.
What to watch for as Washington takes on the Cardinals in Arizona
Coming off a surprising 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener, Washington visits Arizona with an opportunity to start 2-0 for the first time since 2011. The Cardinals, led by second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, pulled off their own upset in Week 1, with a 24-20 win over the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
Washington’s defense fueled last week’s win at FedEx Field, as the team registered eight sacks, its most since 2014, with Ryan Kerrigan becoming the franchise’s all-time sack leader in the process. Washington also had two interceptions that led to scores and limited the Eagles to 57 yards rushing. Coach Ron Rivera says his team’s offense has room to grow after a mediocre performance against Philadelphia, including a slow start that enabled the Eagles to build a 17-0 lead. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 178 yards and a touchdown to tight end Logan Thomas, while Peyton Barber had two short rushing touchdowns.
The offense will likely need to be better against an Arizona defense that could present some issues defensively for Washington. Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, is more elusive than Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz and every bit as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. Murray rushed for a team-high 91 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers, while Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake added 60 yards rushing and a score. Murray has a new weapon in the passing game in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Houston Texans. Hopkins had 14 catches for 151 yards in his Cardinals debut.