Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Cardinals -7
Washington cuts lead to 27-9 on Terry McLaurin TD in fourth quarter
Washington’s not done yet. After Kyler Murray’s second rushing touchdown of the game, Dwayne Haskins led Washington on a quick five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Terry McLaurin capped the two-minute march with a 24-yard touchdown reception on a slant route, his first of the season. Haskins was tackled short of the goal line on Washington’s ensuing two-point conversion attempt. (Arizona 27, Washington 9, 12:20 left in the fourth quarter)
Arizona takes 27-3 lead in fourth quarter on Kyler Murray’s second rushing TD
Washington has no answer for Arizona quarterback Kyle Murray, who scrambled 21 yards untouched for his second rushing touchdown of the day to potentially put the game out of reach. Earlier in the 12-play drive, on fourth-and-four from the Washington 37-yard line, Arizona went for it rather than attempt a long field goal and picked up the first down with Murray’s 12-yard completion to Larry Fitzgerald. (Arizona 27, Washington 3, 14:17 left in the fourth quarter)
Washington gets on the board, trails 20-3 late in the third quarter
Washington settled for a 24-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins after its most impressive drive of the game. Running back J.D. McKissic had three carries for 26 yards on the 10-play, 51-yard march, which stalled after a Morgan Moses holding penalty on second-and-goal from the Arizona 3.
Dwayne Haskins’s pass intended for a well-covered Logan Thomas on third-and-goal deflected off the tight end’s fingertips. (Arizona 20, Washington 3, 3:14 left in the third quarter)
Arizona survives fourth-down gamble deep in own territory, still leads 20-0 in third quarter
With 9:39 to play in the third quarter, the Cardinals made a surprising decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 28-yard line. The gamble by second-year coach Kliff Kingsbury paid off, as Christian Kirk picked up three yards on an end-around. Three plays and a couple of Arizona penalties later, the Cardinals were forced to punt. (Arizona 20, Washington 0, 8:09 left in the third quarter)
Brandon Scherff ruled out for second half with a knee injury
The Washington defense did its job on Arizona’s first possession of the second half, forcing a three-and-out after linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis tackled Chase Edmonds short of the line to gain on a third-down completion in the flat.
Washington right guard Brandon Scherff has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury and has been replaced by Wes Schweitzer. (Arizona 20, Washington 0, 13:07 left in the third quarter)
Halftime: Arizona 20, Washington 0
If Washington is to return from the desert with a win, it’ll take another comeback effort like the one the team produced last week against the Eagles.
Arizona outgained Washington 244-96 in the first two quarters and averaged 6.8 yards per play. Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 9 for 16 for 66 yards and took four sacks, including one that resulted in a lost fumble in the red zone.
To make matters worse for Washington, right guard Brandon Scherff was helped off the field in the final minute of the first half after Cardinals defensive end Angelo Blackson rolled up on his right leg.
Arizona takes 20-0 late in the first half
Arizona extended its lead with Zane Gonzalez’s second field goal of the half, a 33-yarder that split the uprights. The kick capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that included a leaping 49-yard catch by Christian Kirk along the sideline. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is 16 for 20 for 189 yards. (Arizona 20, Washington 0, 1:53 left in the second quarter)
Washington trails 17-0 in the second quarter, is 0 for 5 on third down
After Cardinals safety Budda Baker tackled Dontrelle Inman one yard shy of the line to gain on a third-and-four play from the Arizona 49, Washington Coach Ron Rivera left his offense on the field. Running back Peyton Barber prolonged the drive by converting the ensuing fourth down with a run up the middle, but Dwayne Haskins took a sack on third-and-long three plays later and Washington was forced to punt.
Washington has 67 yards in the first half and is 0 for 5 on third down. (Arizona 17, Washington 0, 5:52 left in the second quarter)
Cardinals take 17-0 lead early in the second quarter
Zane Gonzalez sneaked a 49-yard field goal just inside the right upright to extend Arizona’s lead after another three-and-out by the Washington offense. The big play on Arizona’s five-play scoring drive was a 54-yard pass from Kyler Murray to wide receiver Andy Isabella, who ran past Washington safety Troy Apke on a go route. (Arizona 17, Washington 0, 11:29 left in the second quarter)
Arizona takes 14-0 lead on Kyler Murray touchdown run
On the final play of the first quarter, Kyler Murray capped a six-play, 40-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run. The Cardinals’ quarterback juked Washington safety Troy Apke around the 5-yard line before waltzing into the end zone with Arizona’s second touchdown off a Washington turnover.
Murray was 8 for 11 for 54 yards passing in the first quarter and also had four carries for 41 yards. Washington’s defense only managed one sack in the quarter. (Arizona 14, Washington 0, end of the first quarter)
Steven Sims Jr. fumbles punt and Cardinals recover in Washington territory
For the second consecutive week, Washington is digging itself a hole with a number of miscues in the first quarter. After Dwayne Haskins fumbled in the red zone, Washington’s defense forced a three-and-out by the Cardinals, but Steven Sims Jr. fumbled the ensuing punt and Aaron Brewer recovered at the Washington 40-yard line. The teams have combined for three turnovers in the last eight plays. (Arizona 7, Washington 0, 2:44 left in the first quarter)
Fumble by Dwayne Haskins ends Washington’s scoring threat
Washington appeared poised to cut into the Cardinals’ lead after Landon Collins intercepted a Kyler Murray pass intended for Andy Isabella and returned it to the Arizona 19-yard line. Instead, on first-and-goal from the Arizona 9, Jordan Phillips knocked the ball out of Dwayne Haskins’s hand and Chandler Jones recovered for the Cardinals. (Arizona 7, Washington 0, 4:14 left in the first quarter)
Arizona takes early 7-0 lead on DeAndre Hopkins touchdown catch
The Cardinals took advantage of their great field position, with Kyler Murray finding a wide open DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown pass on third down to cap an 11-play drive.
One play after a holding penalty by Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold wiped out a touchdown run by Murray, a hold on Washington safety Landon Collins gave Arizona a fresh set of downs at the 6-yard line. The Cardinals converted all three of their third downs on the drive, including a 13-yard scramble by Murray and a 12-yard completion to Hopkins. (Arizona 7, Washington 0, 9:09 left in the first quarter)
Washington goes three-and-out on first possession
Arizona won the toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Dwayne Haskins and Co. began the drive on their own 8-yard line after an illegal block in the back penalty on Cam Sims on the opening kickoff and went three-and-out, with Haskins’s third-down pass intended for Logan Thomas sailing a little bit too high for the tight end.
Arizona began its first drive at the Washington 48 after a holding penalty on the ensuing punt. (Washington 0, Arizona 0, 13:31 left in the first quarter)