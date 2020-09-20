Washington has no answer for Arizona quarterback Kyle Murray, who scrambled 21 yards untouched for his second rushing touchdown of the day to potentially put the game out of reach. Earlier in the 12-play drive, on fourth-and-four from the Washington 37-yard line, Arizona went for it rather than attempt a long field goal and picked up the first down with Murray’s 12-yard completion to Larry Fitzgerald. (Arizona 27, Washington 3, 14:17 left in the fourth quarter)