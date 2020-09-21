Were he and his assistant coaches asking too much of this team, he wondered aloud. Were they pushing quarterback Dwayne Haskins too fast?

Because Rivera and his coaching staff is new and the team they have inherited is young, there are a lot of things the players might not be able to do yet — at least as well as the coaches would like. The novel coronavirus pandemic cost the coaches a chance to work with the players during offseason workouts, and while they tried to fit in as much as possible during training camp, just because the plays have been practiced a few times doesn’t mean they will be performed to perfection.

“Are we asking too much of our guys already?” Rivera said. “That’s what we have to be careful of. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, like, ‘Oh, we got this, we can put this in now.’ We have to look at us, it’s not just about the players. It’s about the coaches. … I’m not looking to blame anybody or throw anybody under the bus, I just want to make sure we as coaches are giving our players a chance to have success, too.”

This was something he spent much of the morning discussing with Scott Turner, the team’s offensive coordinator. One of the things that has perplexed the coaching staff is why Haskins has started poorly in both games so far this season, only to play better in the second halves.

On Sunday, Haskins completed nine of 16 passes for 66 yards and lost a fumble before halftime. In the second half, he was 10-for-17 for 157 yards and a touchdown.

One of the things that frustrated Rivera was that Washington got several favorable matchups in the first half, like a running back lined up opposite a linebacker, only to have Haskins miss the throw and squander the big-play opportunity. Rivera said he thinks Haskins gets too “hyped” early in games, going through his progressions so quickly he rushes his throws.

“You want him to be a little bit more patient because he’s making good reads and he’s making good decisions,” Rivera said. “But he’s going through it too quickly and not delivering a good ball early on.”

Later, with the team trailing by more than two touchdowns, Haskins, as he was during the season-opening win over Philadelphia, was much sharper as the team moved into a hurry-up offense.

“That’s the guy … that you want to see when we start the game,” Rivera said.

Having started for only one year at Ohio State, Haskins is still much less experienced than most NFL quarterbacks. Last year’s coaching staff also worked with him at times to slow down a bit and calm the excitement he had going into games. Rivera has noticed that Haskins will notice a play developing so quickly that he doesn’t take the fraction of a second to step forward and put his weight into a throw. Often Haskins’s early passes are made with his body still leaned back, causing the throws to sail high.

“Maintain your composure, go through your motion and deliver a good ball,” Rivera said. “You see that as he gets more comfortable … in the second half.

In many ways, this is the normal kind of thing you see with a young team and a new coach, especially in a season where there were no preseason games for everyone to perfect their timing. Washington has the added challenge of trying to improve while Rivera is battling cancer.

The head coach did not travel with the team to Phoenix, instead taking a private plane on Saturday, a day after his coaches and players, to get more rest and receive a treatment. He also flew home Sunday night on a private plane, where seats in the back had been turned into a bed — allowing him to sleep the whole way back.

It allowed him to be more refreshed on Monday, even if the game tape said a lot of work needs to be done for a team that is still trying to grow.