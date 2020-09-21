“I know that’s as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I’ve ever been a part of,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 49ers’ 31-13 victory. “From what I saw, the other team did, too. I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was. I think that was the first time people played on it [actually, the second]. That was something our guys were concerned about right away and the result definitely made that a lot stronger. Unfortunately, it’s a place we have to go back next week.”

New turf was installed during the offseason and the Jets had held only one training camp practice in the stadium. However, there appeared to be no problems when the New York Giants played their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a tweet, 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead urged the NFL to “fix this trash MetLife turf. 2020 is so wack.”

Bosa, according to Shanahan, most likely has an ACL injury; he believes Thomas has a less severe version of the same.

“I think the turf was pretty thick,” Armstead told reporters. “Guys seemed to be getting stuck in the ground more regularly. A bunch of guys went down, wasn’t real fun to be a part of.”

As if that weren’t enough, the 49ers must play there again this week, facing the New York Giants, and Armstead admitted to “anxiety” about going back.