That made for fines totaling $1.05 million as the NFL attempted to send a strong message to coaches and teams about following the league’s health and safety measures as it operates during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The fines came one week after the league had warned coaches and teams in a memo to comply with the mask-wearing requirements or face disciplinary measures.
Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, wrote in last week’s memo to teams that “we must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.”
Vincent also wrote in the memo: “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”
Coaches and other team staffers are required to wear masks while on the sideline during games.
Mask-wearing is recommended but not required for players on the sideline during games in most NFL stadiums. It is required for players during games in San Francisco and Buffalo, under local health guidelines.