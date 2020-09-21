An apparently frustrated Barkley hinted at the news that was to come Sunday and deleted all of his Instagram posts except for one from Jan. 26, when Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash. He wrote then: “My father never allowed me to idolized any man... but Kobe is someone who I idolize and has helped me become the person I am today and the man I hope to be! #mambamentality🐍 #forever”
The Giants reportedly will bring in free agent Devonta Freeman as a possible replacement.
Barkley and the Giants were among several teams waiting for further information on injuries Monday. The Carolina Panthers reportedly learned that all-purpose back Christian McCaffrey will miss four to six weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, with an ankle injury.
The San Francisco 49ers were awaiting more information on defensive lineman Nick Bosa after Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa most likely had torn his ACL in a victory over the New York Jets. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas also was carted off Sunday with what Shanahan believed was an injury similar to but less serious than Bosa’s. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (high ankle sprain) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) are undergoing further examination, too.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was expected to have an MRI, but early reports Sunday indicated that he would miss two to six weeks with an AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder. However, wide receiver Courtland Sutton is out for the season with a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.
Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles’, according to multiple reports.