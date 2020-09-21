September 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Monday night’s Saints-Raiders matchup
The Raiders play their first game in Las Vegas and open Allegiant Stadium, nicknamed the “Death Star,” when they host the Saints on “Monday Night Football.”
No fans will be on hand to see the Raiders, who moved from Oakland after last season, open play in their new city. They are coming off a season-opening victory at Carolina and are trying to make the jump into the playoff-contending mix in the AFC in the third season of Jon Gruden’s return to coaching after leaving the ESPN broadcast booth.
The Saints are to be without standout wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is sidelined by a high ankle sprain. Quarterback Drew Brees will look to running back Alvin Kamara, wideout Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Jared Cook. The Saints beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 1 in Brady’s first game for the Bucs.
By Mark Maske