September 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT
Derek Carr’s second touchdown pass gets Raiders closer
The Raiders are hanging tough in this game. They got to within three points on Derek Carr’s 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zay Jones. The touchdown came on a third-and-nine play, and Carr has completed all six of his third-down passes in the game. Jones made a nice catch along the sideline in the end zone, managing to stay in bounds while gathering in the low pass. (Saints 17, Raiders 14, 1:44 left in the second quarter)
By Mark Maske