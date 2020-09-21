The Saints, so far, are making it an unpleasant first game in Las Vegas for the Raiders. The Saints added a second-drive touchdown, via a one-yard run by tailback Alvin Kamara, to their opening-drive field goal. Kamara had a 21-yard run earlier on the drive, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith provided a 29-yard catch and run on a third-and-eight play. That gave the Saints a first down at the Vegas 4-yard line, and Kamara scored on third down from the 1. Raiders safety Johnathan Abram stayed down on the field on a frightening play on first and goal, when he ran into a TV cart out of bounds while chasing Kamara. But Abram eventually got up and ran off the field, apparently not seriously injured.