Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints take on the Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: The Raiders play their first game in Las Vegas and open Allegiant Stadium, nicknamed the “Death Star,” without fans in attendance. The Saints are to be without standout wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is sidelined by an ankle injury, so quarterback Drew Brees will look to running back Alvin Kamara, wideout Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Jared Cook.
September 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT

Derek Carr’s second touchdown pass gets Raiders closer

The Raiders are hanging tough in this game. They got to within three points on Derek Carr’s 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zay Jones. The touchdown came on a third-and-nine play, and Carr has completed all six of his third-down passes in the game. Jones made a nice catch along the sideline in the end zone, managing to stay in bounds while gathering in the low pass. (Saints 17, Raiders 14, 1:44 left in the second quarter)

By Mark Maske
September 21, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT

Drew Brees-to-Jared Cook touchdown increases Saints’ lead

Drew Brees hadn’t been particularly accurate with his passing, even while the Saints were building an early lead in this game. He got things going on this drive as the Saints increased their advantage with his six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook. (Saints 17, Raiders 7, 5:22 left in the second quarter)

By Mark Maske
September 21, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT

Alec Ingold scores Raiders’ first touchdown in Vegas

The Raiders, after being dominated in the opening quarter, are on the board in the second. Fullback Alec Ingold scored the first Raiders touchdown in Vegas, catching a three-yard scoring pass from quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders got moving by getting the ball into the hands of tight end Darren Waller and tailback Josh Jacobs on the drive. (Saints 10, Raiders 7, 8:55 left in the second quarter)

By Mark Maske
September 21, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT

Saints add to lead with Alvin Kamara’s touchdown

The Saints, so far, are making it an unpleasant first game in Las Vegas for the Raiders. The Saints added a second-drive touchdown, via a one-yard run by tailback Alvin Kamara, to their opening-drive field goal. Kamara had a 21-yard run earlier on the drive, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith provided a 29-yard catch and run on a third-and-eight play. That gave the Saints a first down at the Vegas 4-yard line, and Kamara scored on third down from the 1. Raiders safety Johnathan Abram stayed down on the field on a frightening play on first and goal, when he ran into a TV cart out of bounds while chasing Kamara. But Abram eventually got up and ran off the field, apparently not seriously injured.

Following the touchdown, the Saints added the extra point after first appearing to get a successful two-point conversion, begun closer to the goal line via a Raiders’ penalty, only to have the conversion negated by an illegal-formation penalty. (Saints 10, Raiders 0, 3:51 left in the first quarter)

By Mark Maske
September 21, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT

Raiders’ first-ever Vegas drive results in sack, punt

The Raiders’ opening possession in their new stadium and new city wasn’t memorable. They managed one first down, but then quarterback Derek Carr was sacked by blitzing Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and the Raiders ended up punting. (Saints 3, Raiders 0, 7:58 left in the first quarter)

By Mark Maske
September 21, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT

Saints score first points in Vegas

The Saints have the first points of the Raiders’ opening game in Las Vegas. Kicker Wil Lutz connected on a 31-yard field goal to end a nice opening drive for New Orleans. The Saints are playing without injured wide receiver Michael Thomas but had no problem moving the ball. They reached the Vegas 13-yard line but wideout Tre’Quan Smith could not hold on to Drew Brees’s third-and-three pass while absorbing a hit. (Saints 3, Raiders 0, 11:01 left in the first quarter)

By Mark Maske
September 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT

What to watch for during Monday night’s Saints-Raiders matchup

The Raiders play their first game in Las Vegas and open Allegiant Stadium, nicknamed the “Death Star,” when they host the Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

No fans will be on hand to see the Raiders, who moved from Oakland after last season, open play in their new city. They are coming off a season-opening victory at Carolina and are trying to make the jump into the playoff-contending mix in the AFC in the third season of Jon Gruden’s return to coaching after leaving the ESPN broadcast booth.

The Saints are to be without standout wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is sidelined by a high ankle sprain. Quarterback Drew Brees will look to running back Alvin Kamara, wideout Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Jared Cook. The Saints beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 1 in Brady’s first game for the Bucs.

By Mark Maske