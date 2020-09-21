Sure enough, the replay review revealed the Cardinals had 12 men on the field when Haskins snapped the ball on third down, resulting in a five-yard penalty set up a more manageable third-and-1 play from the Arizona 41. Haskins picked up a first down with a 30-yard pass to Sims and Washington scored a touchdown on the next play to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 12. It was a refreshingly smart move by a Washington team that has managed to bungle its share of challenges over the past few years.

Fail: Rivera not using his timeouts

Arizona iced the game on its ensuing possession with an 11-play, 74-yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock and culminated in a 28-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez in the final minute. Curiously, Rivera opted not to use any of his three timeouts on the march.

“They should start thinking about using them,” Fox analyst Brady Quinn said after the two-minute warning. “You have to conserve as much time as possible.”

In his postgame news conference, Rivera said he didn’t think about calling a timeout and defended his decision. “At that point, I don’t want to expose my players to injury,” he said. “It’s a long season, we’ve got 14 games left to play, we’ve got an opportunity to learn and grow, and that’s probably going to be a little more important right now than exposing our guys to getting injured in a situation like that.”

The counter argument is that a team should always play to win. The Dallas Cowboys overcame a 15-point deficit in the final 8 minutes to shock the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day. The odds were even more stacked against Washington in Arizona, but it would seem Rivera’s young team would benefit from the experience of playing with a sense of urgency and in desperation mode in the final minutes of a game.

Hail: Terry McLaurin

After finishing with five catches for 61 yards in the opener, McLaurin had seven catches for 125 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown. The second-year wideout caught only two of his seven touchdowns as a rookie from Haskins. Sunday marked the first time the former Ohio State teammates connected for a score in 2020.

Fail: Not covering DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins had another big day for Arizona, catching a team-high eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Coupled with his 14 receptions in Week 1, the former Houston Texan set an NFL record for the most receptions in his first two games with a team. Hopkins couldn’t have been more open on his touchdown catch, which opened the scoring, thanks to some miscommunication between Washington safety Landon Collins and Fabian Moreau. It was a long day for the Washington secondary, which was without injured cornerback Kendall Fuller for a second straight week.

Hail: Tress Way

The 2019 Pro Bowl selection was Washington’s MVP in the first half, despite getting run into and somehow not drawing a penalty on his first punt. Way averaged 47 yards on six punts for the game, with three downed inside the 20 and a long of 60.

Fail: Turnovers

Collins redeemed himself after his blown coverage on Hopkins’s touchdown with an interception of Kyler Murray later in the first quarter, but Washington still lost the turnover battle, 2-1. A sack-fumble of Haskins in the red zone ended a Washington scoring threat with Arizona leading 7-0 in the first quarter. Two minutes later, Sims fumbled on a punt return, leading to the Cardinals’s second touchdown.

“We’re a good football team, but we’re not experienced enough to overcome helping the other team beat you,” Rivera said after the game.

Hail: Antonio Gibson

After a quiet debut, the rookie running back had 13 carries for a team-high 55 yards rushing on Sunday, including his first career touchdown on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Washington running game was better a whole, despite losing right guard Brandon Scherff to a knee injury in the second half. J.D. McKissic had eight carries for 53 yards and Washington averaged 5.1 yards on 23 carries to eclipse 100 yards.

Fail: Haskins’s accuracy

Haskins finished 19 of 33 for 232 yards and a touchdown, and just as he did last week, he got better and looked more confident as the game wore on. Haskins made several nice throws, but he missed his receivers too often and has completed only 58 percent of his passes through two weeks.

One of his more costly incompletions came at the end of a Washington drive in the third quarter, when he attempted to zip a throw to Logan Thomas in the end zone rather than putting a little more touch on the ball and allowing his tight end, who had some separation from his defender, to run under it.