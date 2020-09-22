“The plane we were supposed to take out on Friday somehow — I don’t know how — but someone crashed into it on the runway,” Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday. “They dented it and we thought they were going to fix it. Then they thought it was not safe to travel on so I’m glad they made that decision.”

Their luck worsened Sunday in MetLife Stadium when they lost Bosa and Thomas to knee injuries on successive plays and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert were unable to play the second half because of less severe injuries.

You’d think that might be enough to qualify as a disaster, but, no. Because the 49ers have to return to MetLife this weekend to play the Giants, they opted to stay at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. There, they planned to have MRIs determine the extent of their players’ injuries.

And the truck carrying the MRI machine broke down, because of course it did. The team arranged for hospitals to fit in their players and the MRIs finally revealed that Bosa and Solomon both were out for the season with torn ACLs. The 49ers also learned that Mostert will miss this week’s game and that running back Tevin Coleman would be out for a number of weeks with a knee injury of his own.

At least their flight from New Jersey to West Virginia was uneventful and gave everyone time to vent.

“You do that pretty much every Sunday night — usually you do it after losses,” Shanahan said. “This was one that we felt really good about the win, but we had some time to b---- a little bit about some of our unluckiness with the injuries, especially taking the plane ride together and being here last night in the hotel together.”

At least there was a glimmer of good news about Garoppolo. His high ankle sprain is not severe and he could play Sunday, although the team might be leery of sending him out to play on turf that one 49ers player said was “trash.”