Donovan’s arrival marks the first major addition under new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas, a first-time front office lead who was hired in April and tasked with providing direction for a wayward franchise that has missed the playoffs in four of the past five years. Donovan will be the franchise’s fourth coach since 2015.

“The success that [Donovan] has sustained over the course of his coaching career puts him on a different level,” Karnisovas said in a statement. “We feel his ability to help his players reach their potential, both individually and collectively, will mesh well with our roster. Whether as a player or as a coach, he has won everywhere his career has taken him, and we hope that will continue here in Chicago.”

Donovan arrives with a 243-157 (.608) record, having guided the Thunder to winning records and playoff appearances in each of the past five seasons. As such, he represents a clear upgrade over Boylen, who compiled a dismal 39-84 (.317) record and struggled to connect with or develop Chicago’s young talent.

The Bulls job will represent a different challenge than the one that greeted Donovan when he arrived in Oklahoma City from the University of Florida, where he won two national championships, in 2015. Back then, he inherited a roster with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, and faced immediate championship expectations. After guiding that group within one win of the 2016 Finals, Donovan and the Thunder lost Durant to free agency and entered a new phase of their franchise.

In the ensuing years, Donovan displayed remarkable flexibility, catering to Westbrook in 2017, incorporating Paul George in 2018 and adjusting to life without both Westbrook and George in 2019-20. Donovan’s ability to retool the organization on the fly around Chris Paul produced a 44-28 record this season and an unexpected playoff appearance, while the Thunder’s overachieving earned him third place in coach of the year voting. Donovan and the Thunder discussed a new deal but ultimately decided to part ways as the organization weighs a possible youth movement.

Chicago, by contrast, will be a pure rebuild after posting a bottom-five offense and an average defense last year. Donovan will be tasked with improving the chemistry of a young roster that includes scoring guard Zach LaVine and a host of recent lottery picks, including Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White.

The Bulls were one of eight teams not invited to the NBA bubble at Disney World, but this week they began voluntary workouts for the first time during the novel coronavirus pandemic.