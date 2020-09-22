He joins Ulises Segura, who last week hurt a calf in training and missed the 2-2 draw with the Canadian visitors. On Tuesday, Olsen revealed the Costa Rican midfielder is out “quite a while.”

Attacker Paul Arriola and midfielder Felipe Martins underwent surgery seven months apart for ACL tears. Injured in preseason, Arriola might be back next month. Martins, who was hurt in training three weeks ago, will not return until next year.

Attacker Edison Flores (facial fracture, concussion) is a few weeks from returning. Defender Steven Birnbaum (ankle) and defender-midfielder Russell Canouse (hamstring) seem close to rejoining the game-day roster. Whether that’s Wednesday or Sunday (against visiting New England) is unclear.

Without specifying the date or players, Olsen said: “There will be one or two coming back into the fold. Hopefully that continues.”

Meanwhile, Olsen said: “The mentality is one of next man up and one of opportunity. Thankfully there has been enough players that have come in and done an adequate job and in some cases a very good job of filling those roles.”

Those efforts, however, have produced only one victory in seven attempts since MLS resumed in-market matches last month. With 11 remaining matches packed into 6½ weeks, United (2-5-5) hopes the injury bug subsides and depth is replenished.

The absence of Martins, Canouse and Abu leaves a void alongside Junior Moreno in the typically two-man defensive midfield. That is Moses Nyeman’s natural position, but at age 16 he has played just 35 minutes in three appearances.

If he does not think Nyeman is ready, Olsen could move winger Julian Gressel into the middle or adjust the formation.

While he fills gaps in defense and midfield, Olsen finds himself with a growing number of options on the front line. Once United’s most barren position, the group includes Ola Kamara, who scored Saturday; Gelmin Rivas, who has started twice since his Aug. 31 acquisition; and Erik Sorga, the hero of the Sept. 2 victory against the New York Red Bulls.

Soon, Yordy Reyna will enter the mix. Acquired last weekend in a trade with Vancouver, he is training with his new team and should have all paperwork approved by Sunday. Olsen projects him as a withdrawn forward with the freedom to roam and create.

Of late, Olsen has broken from his one-striker formation to play with two up front.

“It will be interesting,” Kamara said of Olsen’s lineup decisions. “It’s a lot of games coming up, so I think playing time won’t be a problem.”

Kamara, a big-ticket purchase late last season, has struggled with soft-tissue injuries throughout the year. But he said “the last two games are the first games I’ve actually been feeling 100 percent.”

United’s attack, one of the least productive in the league, showed promise the past two matches by creating opportunities and, against Toronto, scoring twice in the run of play for the first time this year. Kamara converted a breakaway in the first half, and Griffin Yow, 17, stung a late volley as D.C. posted multiple goals for just the third time this season.

Defensively, United has slipped lately.

“We’re just not making the play,” Olsen said. “All preventable stuff. We want to button that stuff up and [make] sure we are getting back” to shutouts.

Notes: Flores resumed workouts this week in a limited capacity. The team has not pinpointed a return to game-day duty. To protect his orbital fracture, Olsen said, the Peruvian World Cup veteran will need to wear “some superhero mask.” …

MLS finalized the remainder of the regular season schedule. United will play Atlanta twice (home Oct. 3, away Oct. 24), visit the Red Bulls (Oct. 6), Chicago (Oct. 11), Cincinnati (Oct. 18) and New England (Nov. 1), and host Philadelphia (Oct. 14), Columbus (Oct. 28) and Montreal (Nov. 8).

D.C. United at Nashville SC

When: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Nissan Stadium.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News. Live stream: dcunited.com

Records: United 2-5-5, 11 points; Nashville 3-5-3, 12 points.