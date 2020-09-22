Over the last week, there have been 27,567 new cases and 151 new deaths in Britain, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The rate of 37 new reported cases per 100,000 people over the past week is an increase of 27 percent, according to the database. “This is the moment when we must act,” Johnson said.

And sports will not be returning to normal.

A pilot program to allow up to 1,000 fans to attend sports events in September, with the intention of opening sports Oct. 1, was placed under review early last month. The country’s alert level has been moved from 3 to 4, which calls transmission of the virus “high or rising exponentially.”

“We were looking at a staged program of more people returning — it wasn’t going to be the case that we were going to have stadiums thronged with fans,” Michael Gove, the cabinet office minister, told “BBC Breakfast” Tuesday morning. “We’re looking at how we can, for the moment, pause that program, but what we do want to do is to make sure that, as and when circumstances allow, get more people back.

“The virus is less likely to spread outdoors than indoors, but again it’s in the nature of major sporting events that there’s a lot of mingling.”

Most sports in England, including Premier League soccer, the FA Cup Final, test cricket matches and Formula 1 races, have taken place without fans since March.

Some major sporting events in the United States have allowed limited numbers spectators, depending on league policies and state and local government mandates. The rate of new reported cases in the United States over the past week is 77 per 100,000 people, an increase of 11 percent.

The financial toll for teams has been significant and the leaders of more than 100 sports bodies, including the Premier League, the Football Association, Rugby Football Union and UK Athletics, writing a letter to request emergency funding from the government and warning of the risk of “a lost generation.”

Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League, told BBC Sport it was “absolutely critical” to allow fans to return as soon as possible, predicting losses of nearly $1 billion.

Officials hope to have learned from the mistakes made when less was known about the virus.

“People look back now at the beginning of the pandemic at some of the major sporting events then and ask the question why were they allowed to go ahead,” Gove told BBC Breakfast.