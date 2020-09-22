LeBron James scored the Lakers’ first 12 points and had 20 by halftime. Anthony Davis hit a buzzer-beating three — “the biggest shot of my career,” he said later — to seal a 105-103 Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Here was the one-two punch that Lakers fans spent last season dreaming about and this season salivating over.

Yet Game 2, just like LA's Game 1 blowout win before it, featured important doses of two unheralded veterans who have resuscitated their careers during this playoff run in the NBA bubble: Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard.

Rondo, a mercurial guard who has played for six teams over the last six seasons, emerged as a key piece during a second-round series win over the Houston Rockets. Instead of the spotty effort he has often put forth in recent years, the 34-year-old Rondo has turned back the clock with high-impact play reminiscent of his days with the Boston Celtics. Instead of the corrosive mentality that saw him depart from the Dallas Mavericks during the middle of the 2015 playoffs, Rondo has become a trusted veteran leader empowered to run the offense at times and take on key backcourt defensive assignments.

Although the Lakers entered the playoffs facing questions about their depth, they outscored the Nuggets by 13 points with Rondo on the court in Game 1 and by six points in Game 2. On Sunday, Rondo took just three shots and scored just three points, but he dished nine assists and set up Davis’s remarkable game-winner. Afterward, he explained to reporters how he had cycled through three other options on the play before finally leading Davis to his spot with a pretty bounce pass.

“I think I made eye contact with every player on my team that play,” Rondo said. “My first look was [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] back door. That wasn't there. [Then] Danny [Green] back door, that wasn't there. [LeBron James] and I looked eye-to-eye but he didn't move. Then I saw [Davis] coming on the outside. I just tried to get it to him on time and on target. I had [Nikola Jokic] on me so obviously I couldn't throw a lob pass. He did the rest.”

Unlike Rondo, Howard was a non-factor in the second round, playing 16 total minutes over five games against the small ball Rockets. But the presence of Jokic, a big-bodied traditional center, has led Coach Frank Vogel to turn to Howard and fellow center JaVale McGee for defensive matchup purposes.

Howard has thrived as a pest, attempting to crowd Jokic and maintaining an ongoing conversation with the all-star center in hopes of distracting him. The exchanges have gotten chippy at times, with Howard drawing a technical foul in Game 2, but his efforts have largely proven successful in keeping Jokic off balance. After dominating the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round, Jokic struggled with foul trouble in Game 1 and shot just 3-10 from the field in the first half of Game 2.

While Jokic closed strong to finish with a team-high 30 points, six rebounds and nine assists in Game 2, Howard’s activity and physicality were helpful aspects to the Lakers’ defensive game plan. Every minute that Howard fills against Jokic helps lighten Davis’s defensive load. The Lakers were +14 with Howard in Game 1 and +10 in Game 2.

This has been a stunning turn for Howard, who was a former No. 1 overall pick, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a perennial all-star earlier in his career. Over the last five years, the quality of his play and his star power deteriorated rapidly as he quickly wore out his welcome with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards in short order. Howard kept bouncing from city to city because he struggled to adjust to life as a role player and to the modern NBA style, which favors three-pointers over low-post play. For years, Howard seemed like a dinosaur who hadn’t figured out that he had gone extinct.

Perhaps scared straight by limited interest in his services as a free agent last summer, Howard returned to the Lakers, where a previous stint had ended disastrously in 2013. Fans and media members greeted him skeptically last summer, still cognizant that he had clashed with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and had fled for the Rockets after one ill-fated season. Questions about his commitment to winning and his goofy personality persisted.

Howard, now 34, fully bought into a reduced role this season, focusing on defense, rebounding and cheerleading from the bench. After scoring 13 points as a Game 1 X-Factor, Howard scored three points and took one shot in Game 2. He hardly seemed to care, understanding that the Lakers have other offensive weapons and need him to disrupt Jokic.

“Just having that type of size and that athleticism helps tremendously,” James said Friday, praising Howard’s efforts in Game 1.

James and Davis will continue to enjoy clear matchup advantages against the Nuggets, and they should find similar edges if they advance to the Finals against the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat. But as James learned long ago, superstars need plenty of help to survive and advance in the postseason. This year, he’s found exactly that type of assistance from two unexpected sources.