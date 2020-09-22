Against Philadelphia, cornerback Ronald Darby and strong safety Landon Collins appeared to be playing deep zones on third and 22 when Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor split them for the long gain. Collins didn’t seem to see Reagor until it was too late. On Sunday, Arizona’s play action froze free safety Troy Apke while the receiver sped by him. These split-second hiccups opened the door for big gains.

Overall, the secondary has had an uneven start to the season. Cornerbacks have held their own for the most part, but top free-agent signing Kendall Fuller (knee) hasn’t seen the field, Apke’s shine from training camp hasn’t translated and Collins hasn’t looked like himself other than his interception Sunday, which came after a miscommunication led to a touchdown for Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Coach Ron Rivera has stressed he sees growth in the unit, but the play from the back of the secondary so far has been a concern.

After criticism from fans, pundits and players, Ron Rivera tripled down on his decision not to use his three timeouts at the end of Sunday’s game. In his news conference Monday, he repeated his desire to avoid further injuries, and he emphasized that he processes a lot of information — “what I’m hearing, what I’m seeing, how the game’s progressing, what’s happening on the sideline” — before making important choices such as that one.

“That’s the decision I made,” Rivera said. “It reminds me of what Ernest Hemingway said: ‘There are those that will go into the ring and fight the bulls, and those that will write about it.’ Because I’m in the middle of it, I’ll make those decisions.”

Brandon Scherff’s impending absence will hurt the offensive line, but it will give Washington an extended look at swing guard Wes Schweitzer. The 27-year-old missed most of training camp and never really competed with Wes Martin to start at left guard. Yet when Rivera said he likes Schweitzer, there’s reason to believe him. In a year when Washington signed most of its free agents to one-year, prove-it contracts, they gave the reserve guard a three-year deal. He was the only player other than Fuller to receiver a contract longer than two seasons.

“I love him,” Rivera said of Schweitzer after the game Sunday. “I think he is a good, physical football player. I got an opportunity to evaluate and see if he’s exactly what I think he is.”

Scherff is expected to miss three to five weeks with a sprained MCL in his knee.

This year, Terry McLaurin was challenged to expand his versatility. The receiver built his reputation outside last season, and during training camp, receivers coach Jim Hostler said that, “if you’re a good player, and you’re a No. 1 in this league, you’re going to have to develop your route tree and … go inside.”

McLaurin has started doing that. He’s been in the slot for six of his 17 targets so far, and his alignments aren’t truly wide in some formations. He was in the slot for his late touchdown against Arizona on Sunday. It helped that the Cardinals, wanting to limit explosive plays with a big lead, backed off star cornerback Patrick Peterson in the second half, but the 24-yard score still highlighted McLaurin’s elite speed.

“He’s a tremendous competitor and player,” Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I knew how good he was, but regardless of the score, he was out there playing his tail off. He’s going to be one of the bright stars in the league moving forward.”

Steven Sims Jr. is a high-risk, high-reward punt returner — and Washington seems to accept that. On Sunday, Sims put the ball on the ground for the second game in a row, and this time, it hurt the team. He fumbled inside Football Team territory, the Cardinals recovered and the short field keyed their second touchdown. The turnover aggravated Rivera.

“We’re a good football team,” he said, “but we’re not experienced enough to overcome helping the other team beat you.”

Punt returns can help a struggling offense, and Sims is tied for the league lead with seven returns already. But for him, ball security has often been a question. He muffed a kickoff last season against the Detroit Lions and then returned it for a 91-yard touchdown. The power and peril of Sims’ game is difficult for special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor to balance, and during training camp, he admitted explosiveness could allow coaches to overlook other concerns in a returner.

After Sims’ fumble, he continued returning punts. Though Sims’ two muffs/fumbles in seven attempts this season is a small sample size, his past suggests these struggles are something to keep an eye on.